Northrop Grumman teams with Firefly to solve Russian rocket engine problem for Antares

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the uncertain supply of rocket parts from both countries put the future of Northrop Grumman resupply missions to the International Space Station in question. A future solution was announced Monday as Northrop Grumman said it would partner with Firefly Aerospace to create an American-made upgrade to the Antares rocket.

Antares launches the company’s Cygnus spacecraft to the ISS, and currently uses Russian-made RD-181 engines in the first stage as well as rocket booster structures made in Ukraine. Western sanctions over Russia led the Russian Space Agency to halt any sales of Russian-made engines to the U.S., meaning beyond the two RD-181 engines Northrop Grumman had in hand, it was uncertain how future resupply missions would be accomplished.

The deal with Austin, Texas-based Firefly would take that issue off the board.

“Through our collaboration, we will first develop a fully domestic version of our Antares rocket, the Antares 330, for Cygnus space station commercial resupply services, followed by an entirely new medium class launch vehicle,” said Northrop Grumman executive over the company’s missile defense systems Scott Lehr in a press release. “Northrop Grumman and Firefly have been working on a combined strategy and technical development plan to meet current and future launch requirements.”

Other U.S.-based launch providers have already been moving toward non-Russian rocket engines because of a congressional requirement restricting their use on Department of Defense missions after Dec. 31, 2022.

United Launch Alliance still uses Russian-made RD-180 engines on its Atlas V rockets, but will be switching to the BE-4 engines made by U.S. company Blue Origin for its new Vulcan rockets that could see its first launch before the end of the year. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets already use engines built by SpaceX in the U.S. as well. Other smaller rocket companies such as Rocket Lab, Relativity Space and Astra Space also have U.S.-made engines.

For Northrop Grumman, which is headquartered in West Falls Church, Virginia but has facilities all over the nation including several in Florida, the move would open Antares up once again for consideration for future DOD missions, but more importantly gives the company a path forward in the even the Russian supply chain remains shut.

Firefly has been working on a propulsion technology that uses the same propellants as the current version of Antares, and that means little need for launch site upgrades, according to Northrop Grumman. Antares launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Antares had already undergone a first-stage engine switch after a 2014 explosion when it was run by Orbital ATK, which was bought out by Northrop Grumman. The rocket has since launched 11 successful Cygnus spacecraft missions to the ISS, and has its next two slated for this fall and next spring. NASA just announced contracts for future resupply missions to the ISS including six more from Northrop Grumman with others going to SpaceX with its cargo Dragon spacecraft and Sierra Space with its Dream Chaser spacecraft.

The new Antares 330 will use seven of Firefly’s Miranda engines and switch to Firefly for construction of the Antares first-stage tank. Northrop Grumman will continue to provide Antares avionics, software and the upper-stage rocket structure and engine.

The new rocket will allow for a larger launch capacity as well, the company stated. Its current launch capacity is just over 17,600 pounds to low-Earth orbit. In comparison, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has just shy of a 21,000-pound payload capacity.

For its own rocket program, Firefly has yet to achieve an orbital launch with its last test flight attempt of its Alpha rocket ending with an explosive termination in September 2021. The company is still on tap to perform a flight under NASA’s original Venture Class Launch Services contract and the VCLS Demo 2 contract also given to Astra Space and Relativity Space. It plans a re-attempt of an Alpha rocket orbital flight as soon as this month from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“Firefly prides itself on being a disrupter in the new space industry and collaborating with a proven space pioneer like Northrop Grumman will help us continue that disruption,” said Firefly’s interim CEO Peter Schumacher.

Follow Orlando Sentinel space coverage at Facebook.com/goforlaunchsentinel .