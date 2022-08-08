ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Rodent activity shut down 4 Central Florida restaurants last week

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Rodent activity shut down 4 Central Florida restaurants last week Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Four Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of July 31-Aug. 6, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Bar Louie at 4100 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 167 in Orlando shut down on Aug. 3. Officials found 10 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included a stop sale for temperature abuse of food, flying insects in the kitchen, food held at the wrong temperatures and a missing vacuum breaker. Officials visited Bar Louie twice on Aug. 4. On the first visit, they found six violations, and the restaurant remained closed. On the second visit, they found four violations and issued a time extension on the missing vacuum breaker. They allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Seminole County

Jimmy Hula’s at 3837 Lake Emma Road in Lake Mary shut down on Aug. 3. Officials found 15 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included improperly stored raw animal food, rodent activity and an improperly stored toxic chemical substance. Inspectors revisited the restaurant later that day and found 10 violations, none of which were a high priority. They allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Volusia County

Tiano’s Italian Restaurant Inc. at 1000 Wayne Ave. in New Smyrna Beach shut down on Aug. 3. Officials found 15 violations, eight of which were a high priority. Those violations included a mop sink draining onto the ground outside behind an ice machine, nonfood-grade containers used for food storage, rodent activity and food held at the wrong temperatures. Inspectors revisited the restaurant on Aug. 4 and found five violations, none of which were a high priority. They allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Cafe Heavenly at 115 Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach shut down on Aug. 2. Inspectors found 13 violations, but only one was a high priority for rodent activity. Officials made a second visit the same day and found 10 violations, none of which were a high priority. They allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 62.

Volusia had 33, Brevard had 23, Seminole had 21, Lake had 10, and Osceola had eight. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

Lorraine Smith
5d ago

Does the health department check assisted living and nursing home facilities??

nevermind
5d ago

Ramsay cash Savers deli and catering menu and seafood Friday night is clean and service with a smile in Blount town Fl and is always clean,try them out and shop afterwards and on line shopping.Call ahead and they will have it waiting for you

