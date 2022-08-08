ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After fight, Universal CityWalk imposes weekend curfew for minors

By Katie Rice, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Universal CityWalk is packed as throngs walk toward Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando on Thursday evening, October 21, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights is in its 30th year. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A new curfew policy at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk entertainment district bars guests under 18 after 9 p.m. on weekend nights, with certain exceptions.

The policy change comes after a July 23 fight between several people, identified by police as juveniles, in a Universal parking garage outside CityWalk led to the garage being evacuated and guests voicing concerns over a shooting. Orlando police said no shots were fired during the incident and nobody reported any injuries.

To remain at CityWalk past 9 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays, visitors under 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, be a guest at one of Universal’s hotels or plan to see a movie at the property’s Cinemark movie theater.

Universal confirmed the new policy on Twitter on Sunday afternoon in a response to a conversation started by fan blog Inside Universal .

It is unclear how Universal plans to enforce the new curfew policy, especially with its seasonal Halloween Horror Nights event beginning Sept. 2. That event keeps the Universal Studios theme park open until 1 or 2 a.m. on select nights, and it is recommended for visitors age 13 and older.

Spokespeople for Universal did not immediately respond to questions, including whether the policy was related to the July incident and how long it would be in place.

Orlando Sentinel news partner Spectrum News 13 reported a similar policy was instituted at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. , last month after teenage guests were seen fighting at the theme park, causing officials to close it early on July 16.

According to Buena Park news channel ABC7 , all Knott’s Berry Farm guests 17 or younger have to be accompanied by a chaperone age 21 or older, and Buena Park police told the station anyone found violating the policy could be removed from the property.

krice@orlandosentinel.com and @katievrice on Twitter

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

