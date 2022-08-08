Tyrod Taylor completed 13-of-21 passing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown in New York's 23-21 preseason win over the New England Patriots. Tyrod is now with his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2011. Over that time he has proven to be one of the most capable backups around, and it showed in his preseason debut. The Giants' coaching staff has made it clear that Daniel Jones will be the starting QB, but Tyrod's performance on Thursday should give head coach Brian Daboll comfortability knowing that the team will be in good hands if Jones were to go down with an injury.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO