Tyquan Thornton catches touchdown in pro debut
Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hauled in two passes for nine yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Thornton is known for his blazing...
Garrett Wilson hauls in two passes in limited action Friday
Wilson, the 10th overall pick in 2022, looked goodie limited action on Friday after impressing his new coaches in training camp this season. The rookie failed to connect with starter Zach Wilson on his only target from the quarterback before Wilson suffered a contact injury to his knee. Wilson caught 70 passes for 1, 058 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 76 more yards, scoring an additional touchdown on the ground in 11 games last year at Ohio State. Elijah Moore is reportedly earning the WR1 spot on the Jets but Garret Wilson will challenge Chris Davis for the WR2 spot all season.
Bailey Zappe completes touchdown pass in pro debut
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe made his pro debut during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He replaced Brian Hoyer early in the contest and went on to complete 19 of 32 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also picked up an additional two yards on the ground. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
Kevin Harris finds end zone in pro debut
Patriots rookie running back Kevin Harris rushed six times for nine yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He also hauled in one of two targets for negative two yards through the air. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
Hassan Haskins catches three passes in preseason debut Thursday
Hassan Haskins took six carries for 19 yards to go along with three receptions for 29 yards through the air in the Titans preseason 23-10 loss Thursday against the Ravens. The fourth-round pick for the Titans did not have the most efficient game on the ground, but he was able to showcase his ability in the passing game with the three receptions. He will compete in training camp and preseason action for the No. 2 role in the Titans backfield behind Derrick Henry heading into this season.
Drake London exits preseason game Friday with a knee injury
London caught one pass for 24 yards from Marcus Mariota on the Falcons first drive of the game. It didn't look like he suffered an injury on that play at first glance, but it is possible he felt something when walking over to the sideline. This will be a situation to continue to monitor surrounding the Falcons first-round pick.
Jordan Love delivers mixed results in preseason opener
Jordan Love played the entire first half on Friday night versus the 49ers. He completed 13-for-24 passes for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 28-21 loss. Both of his touchdown passes came from 33 yards out, the first to Romeo Doubs on a fourth down play and the second to fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis late in the half.
14 Mid-Round Draft Picks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are 14 players going in the middle rounds that you should consider targeting this fantasy football draft season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – which optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Tom Brady (personal) expected to be away from team through next week
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday that quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team until after their second preseason game against the Titans as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brady was absent from practice on Thursday, his second excused absence...
Jason Huntley got a lot of work in Eagles' preseason loss
Huntley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and has appeared in six games in his two-year career. Huntley showed he can handle duties as both a runner and a receiver and could be a solid depth piece in the Eagles' RB room this season. Huntley will likely be on the roster bubble for the Eagles. If he does make the team it would likely take an injury or two for him to become worth a roster spot in 2022.
Tristan Vizcaino makes both extra points in Patriots preseason debut
Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino went 2-for-2 on extra points during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Not only was Vizcaino perfect from 32 yards out (twice), but he was...
Tre Nixon totals 81 yards on Thursday
Patriots second-year wide receiver Tre Nixon turned eight targets into four catches and 81 yards against the Giants on Thursday evening. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Nixon finished second on the Patriots in receiving...
Kristian Wilkerson leads all Patriots receivers in preseason opener
Patriots third-year wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson hauled in eight of twelve targets for 99 yards against the Giants during Thursday's preseason opener. He led the team in all three aforementioned statistical categories. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
Kyle Schwarber leaves game with undisclosed injury Thursday
Schwarber exited after drawing a walk in the 5th inning but Philadelphia has not released any details at this point. Schwarber is slashing .211/.314/.501 with 34 home runs, 69 RBI and 71 runs scored in 407 at-bats this season. Brandon Marsh pinch-ran for Schwarber and will play centerfield with Matt Vierling moving from centerfield to left field.
Tyrod Taylor looks comfortable in Giants debut
Tyrod Taylor completed 13-of-21 passing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown in New York's 23-21 preseason win over the New England Patriots. Tyrod is now with his sixth team since entering the NFL in 2011. Over that time he has proven to be one of the most capable backups around, and it showed in his preseason debut. The Giants' coaching staff has made it clear that Daniel Jones will be the starting QB, but Tyrod's performance on Thursday should give head coach Brian Daboll comfortability knowing that the team will be in good hands if Jones were to go down with an injury.
11 Players Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play in preseason opener
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that he is "encouraged" by the idea of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not playing in Saturday's preseason opener against the cross-state Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Resting starters has become a common trend in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. In addition to Tagovailoa,...
N'Keal Harry undergoes tightrope surgery on ankle Thursday
Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry will undergo tightrope surgery on his recently sprained ankle on Thursday morning as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The tightrope surgery involves a flexible implant that is meant to stabilize Harry's syndesmosis ligament. It is a procedure that...
Matt Ryan will play first quarter on Saturday
Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will play the first quarter of Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, announced head coach Frank Reich. Look for Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, and Jack Coan to share the remainder of available reps at the position. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. While Ryan will...
