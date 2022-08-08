Read full article on original website
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Concerns Over Possible Juvenile Overdoses Prompted Rochester Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are indicating that the raid connected yesterday at the Motel 6 in northwest Rochester was executed because of the threat of potential drug overdoses in the community. A statement issued this afternoon indicates a search of five rooms at the motel resulted in...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
New Rochester Fire Dept. Program Asks For Sensitive Information
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
Driver with Multiple DWI’s Attempts to Flee Olmsted County Deputy
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver’s license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as “subject for impoundment.”
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Victim Identified in Deadly Freeborn County Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Freeborn County has been identified. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of Albert Lea. The shooting took place at a residence south of Albert Lea on Tuesday afternoon. The...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
One Person Killed in Freeborn County Shooting, Search Continues For Suspect
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was shot and killed in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon, and authorities are searching for the suspect. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said in a news release officers were called to the 75000 block of 160th ST south of Albert Lea to a report of an adult male who had been shot around 3:20 p.m.
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
You See: Vendors For Dogs Today At Rochester’s Thursdays Downtown
When's the last time you took your dog shopping? No, not to watch YOU shopping, but to shop WITH you? Never? Well, today's the perfect day to start with these cool vendors that have gone to the dogs at Thursday's Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota. Everyone's Excited About Tonight's Thursday's Downtown...
Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
