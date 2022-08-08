ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
Driver with Multiple DWI’s Attempts to Flee Olmsted County Deputy

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver’s license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as “subject for impoundment.”
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified

Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
