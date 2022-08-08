Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
This Nikon Lens Does a Fine Job for Wildlife Photography
Slap the Nikon Z 70-200mm f2.8 lens on your camera, set it to DX mode, and you’ll have a wonderful option for photographing birds. What’s more, astrophotographers and landscape photographers are bound to like the Nikon 14-24mm f2.8 lens. But there’s more! If you haven’t tried the Nikon 40mm f2, then you’re seriously missing out! There are a few Nikon rebates coming to an end next week! For starters, the brand new Nikon Z30 is available with a lens and a rebate. And there are other Nikon cameras and lenses with rebates too right now. In fact, there’s quite a bit available at various price points, which means there’s something for everyone. Take a look after the jump!
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
It’s Not A Crucial Update – Sony a7 IV Firmware Update
Sony enthusiasts continue to be enamored with the versatile Sony a7 IV. We reviewed it when the camera debuted, and I thoroughly enjoyed its capabilities. The human and animal detection with eye AF is snappy. It was always fast to achieve focus and produce beautiful images. Its main drawback was that it froze when shooting bracketed and produced color noise in low ISO.
The Original Sony 24-70mm F2.8 Is Currently Priced to Sell!
The older Sony 24-70mm f2.8 G Master is bound to not stay in stock long. There’s a new Sony flash sale going on right now! And this one ends very soon! Save on some of the best Sony full-frame cameras and lenses that are bound to not stay in stock. If you’ve been waiting for some big savings to come, now is your chance. We’ve got the products you care about below.
The Winner of Our Sony a7 IV Is…
Our app subscribers automatically get entered in to win all sorts of cool things. And today, we’re finally announcing the winner of the Sony a7 IV donated to us by Sony. So did you win?. A Frank Note from the Founder That You Have to Read. When I decided...
Only a Few Hours Left to Enter to Win a Sony a7 IV!
Act now! The contest ends tonight! We’ve been working really hard on offering something brand new to our readers. And now, we’re ready to announce one of the biggest things in The Phoblographer’s 13 year history. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’re going to want to. Today, we’re introducing membership perks for our audience.
Sony a7c Firmware: The Big Reasons a7c Actually Needs Mark II
The Sony a7c isn’t just Sony’s most affordable full-frame body, it’s also the smallest. The rangefinder-style viewfinder offers a shooting experience unlike any others in Sony’s a7 series. And yet, the a7c hasn’t seen a whole lot of love in the form of Sony a7c firmware.
Our Members Get a Chance to Win a Very Special Tamron Lens!
We’re really happy people are loving the banner-ad free Phoblographer! And we’re keeping up with our promise. This time around, we’ve got another giveaway happening exclusively for our subscribers. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’ll want to. Here are the details you need to know.
These Fujifilm Rebates End Next Week!
These rebates end next week! Fujifilm has a bunch of rebates going on right now for anyone that wants to grab their lenses or cameras. Want to get into the GFX system? Then now might be the time. Or have you been considering one of the many XF lenses in their lineup that are positively awesome? Then take a look at these. Below, we’re showing you were you can find these discounts and also linking you to our reviews of the products.
Here Are All the Fujifilm Rebates Happening Right Now
Fujifilm has a bunch of rebates going on right now for anyone who wants to grab their lenses or cameras. Want to get into the GFX system? Then now might be the time. Or have you been considering one of the many positively awesome XF lenses in their lineup? Then take a look at these. Below, we’re showing where you can find these discounts and also linking you to our reviews of the products.
Autel Drones are 20% Off, Now Is the Best Time to Get One
I think it’s fair to say it’s incredibly rare to see drones discounted at 20%. But that’s the case today with Autel. They’re doing this in celebration of Amazon Prime day, so you can find their drones discounted in this Autel Drones search within Amazon The DJI competitor has produced some impressive products that we’ve continued to test along with the firmware updates that come with it. Be sure to check out our reviews of the Autel Evo Lite+ and the Autel Evo Nano Plus before you decide to make a purchase. If you’ve read them already, then check out these bundles for under $1,000. This deal only lasts for today, July 12th, 2022.
The New ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 Makes Capture One a Breeze
With Capture One Pro finally coming to the iPad, I’ve got more reasons to want to edit on the go. And the ProGrade Digital PGM0.5 seems to have come at the perfect time too. This small USB 3.2 adapter plugs into the iPad Pro for loading images to edit. But most importantly, it’s insanely fast.
