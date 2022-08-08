ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Suburban districts see back to school as a return to normalcy post-pandemic

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5eNC_0h9U8qFh00

Traffic on Wolf River Boulevard on the east side of Germantown can be slightly unusual on the first day of school.

So Germantown Municipal School District Superintendent Jason Manuel joined school staff and members of Houston Middle School’s PTO as they directed parents through the parking lot. Board member Ryan Strain was among those dropping students off for the first day.

In a sense, it’s the first year for this type of school opening and the accompanying normalcy since Aug. 19, 2019. Even last August, when COVID cases seemed to ease, a spike in reported cases led the Shelby County Health Department to issue a mask requirement for all schools three days before classes began.

“It was disappointing last year because we thought we were going to start the year without masks and going back to normal safety protocols,” Manuel said.

Collierville Superintendent Gary Lilly was also excited to see a return to normalcy.

“The first day of school is always (an) exciting day,” he said. “Everyone is anxious and excited and happy, and so I am very grateful we are headed back to normal circumstances. The last couple years have been difficult.”

Manuel echoed the challenges as he spoke to teachers last week. GMSD always picks a theme as a charge to teachers of “Building neighborhoods together.”

Last week the superintendent dressed as Fred Rogers, challenging district employees to not only care for students academically, but also socially and emotionally.

Manuel fist-bumped students as they walked and biked down the sidewalk. He directed buses off property after they dropped off their passengers and excitedly waved to parents.

“It’s a dance they do,” he explained of the carline, as buses tried to exit the property when the traffic signal turns green at Wolf River and Dogwood Grove.

By about 8:02 a.m., most students were inside their homerooms, just two minutes after the bell rang. The car line at Houston Middle will shift around the start of the second semester with the opening of the new school wing along Johnson Road. The change will allow 40-50 more cars on the school property, easing congestion along the Wolf River corridor.

Manuel, who served as HMS principal from 2011-2014,  walked the hallways as the school day began. The ceilings were replaced over the summer and the vaulted ceiling by the school’s Wolf River entrance was unveiled.

Around 8:15 a.m. students walked along the halls, headed to the office to call parents about forgotten items. Some were still looking for the correct room. ShaMira Davis helped escort students as they tried to settle in.

Manuel noted the halls are quieter the first day as students experience nerves with the new year.

“I really enjoy middle school,” he said. “They grow so much by the time they leave here — it’s incredible.”

He popped his head in classrooms of new and seasoned GMSD teachers.

“You are in for a treat,” he’d tell students in some rooms, explaining those teachers were among his children’s favorite.

After lunch, Collierville Elementary students were back in their classrooms, powering through the afternoon and working on assignments. Principal Michael Ruiz and Lilly walked down the halls saying hello to teachers and students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YSju_0h9U8qFh00

Collierville Elementary fourth-grade teacher Katie Freeman tells her students they’ll learn to become “the best Dragon (each) can be.” Monday, Aug. 8, was the first day of class for schools in Shelby County. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Teacher Katie Freeman wore a shirt that said “Hello fourth grade!” As she shared with students about upcoming opportunities, she said they’ll learn to become “the best Dragon (each) can be.”

In first grade, Lindsey Luzar asked her students to clean up their play dough before she finished counting down from 10.

She then asked them to sit on the carpet and read them “First Day Jitters” by Julie Danneberg, the students listening attentively. Luzar used “Ruiz” instead of the name of the principal in the book, and students’ eyes widened when they heard the familiar name. After finishing the story about a child who overcame a temper tantrum on the first day of school, Luzar fixed them “jitter juice,” promising students if they were suffering any back-to-school nerves, the drink (a mixture of green Hawaiian Punch and Sprite) would send away those worries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItzLI_0h9U8qFh00

Collierville Elementary fourth-grader Lily Jones (middle) raises her hand during the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 8. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“It’s my very favorite day of the year,” she said.

Ruiz was still pleased with the morning’s excitement when the Little Dragons entered the building.

“It was just joy,” he said. “Everybody was excited and happy and smiling faces — you could actually see the smiling faces this year. Everybody was just in a good mood. Everybody was just happy to see the kids again. That’s why we do what we do. It’s not really school until the kids show up. For them to walk through the doors, that’s the best thing.”

