Anoka, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Way This Minnesotan Says ‘Ope’ On National TV Irritates Me

One of the hottest shows on TV is 'Love Island'. This season on the US version is no different, however, the way one contestant says a favorite Minnesota word irritates me. 'Love Island' is a reality dating show that started over in the UK in the early 2000s and was revived back in 2015. By 2020 it was the most watched TV show among its target audience (16 - 34 year-olds). Since it has done so well, there have been many spin-offs of the show, including 'Love Island USA'. There are 21 different countries that had at least one season of the dating show. You can watch the UK version streaming on Hulu.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Rule Out Tripping Balls to Win MVP or Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked by KFAN's Dan Barreiro about Aaron Rodgers taking the hallucinogenic ayahuasca, and his answer surprised me. Cousins is generally the most boring, robotic, dad-type dude I've ever seen in the NFL, so for him to not rule out taking a psychedelic drug for an edge at winning a Super Bowl or being named MVP is certainly noteworthy.
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

