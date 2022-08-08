HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Henry County man after they say he lead them on a chase with a toddler unsecured in the passenger seat. A probable cause affidavit filed against Gary Smith says an officer with the New Castle Police Department went to pull Smith over for an expired plate before the chase. At the time, police say Smith was driving a 2-door Chevrolet truck.

HENRY COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO