Indianapolis, IN

Henry County dad arrested after leading police on chase with an unsecured toddler

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Henry County man after they say he lead them on a chase with a toddler unsecured in the passenger seat. A probable cause affidavit filed against Gary Smith says an officer with the New Castle Police Department went to pull Smith over for an expired plate before the chase. At the time, police say Smith was driving a 2-door Chevrolet truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
New cabin available for rent in McCormick’s Creek State Park

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new cabin is available for rent at McCormick’s Creek State Park. It’s called the Sunset Cabin and it will be available for reservations beginning August 12. The 1,400 square foot cabin has a fully accessible entrance on the first floor. It sleeps...
SPENCER, IN
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

