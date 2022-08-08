ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, IN

mymixfm.com

Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Law enforcement increases patrols in school zones

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, in the last three years 15 stop arm citations have been issued. As ‘Welcome Back’ signs greet area students, local law enforcement will be increasing visibility in local school zones. The following statement came from the Terre Haute Police Department,
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Solar farm to bring $30M in revenue to Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new solar farm is a step closer to coming to Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission designated land near Merom as a revitalization area for a solar farm that would be operated by NextEra Energy. The 2,400 acre property is expected to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

THFD reveals cause of house fire that leaves 1 person displaced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the cause of the fire was due to the vehicle in the garage. Original: One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. Boyed said the call came...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

New mural will bring attention to downtown building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

2 Paris men in custody after death investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. ISP also arrested Gabriel Wallace for first-degree murder. At around 9...
PARIS, IL
mymixfm.com

Update: Suspect ID’d in shooting on 9th and Poplar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Terre Haute police said the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday morning has been identified as Daphne Allen, 40. She was arrested by detectives and is facing preliminary charges of:. Aggravated Battery. Attempted Murder. Unlawful Possession of a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

