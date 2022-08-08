ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses

By Kaitlin Kanable
 4 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.

John Siggers with the Marshall County Drug Task Force said the team has been investigating five overdoses that occurred between Feb. 25, 2022, and Feb. 27, 2022.

Siggers told News 19 that three of those overdoses were connected to cocaine distributed by 24-year-old Alex Wayne Hollingsworth of Guntersville. He said one of the overdoses was fatal.

Hollingsworth has been arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Siggers said on Monday afternoon that Hollingsworth is facing $80,000 in property bond and a $25,000 cash bond. He has not yet been taken to the Marshall County Jail.

