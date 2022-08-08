Read full article on original website
Jackie Dean Stephens, formerly of Marion
Jackie Dean Stephens, 71, of Ward, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. He was born in Marion, Illinois on Aug. 1, 1951 to the late Jack Eugene Stephens and Jennie Mae Craig. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Jack Eugene and Jennie...
Eva Marie Ahlers of Carbondale, formerly of Du Quoin
Eva Marie Ahlers, 97, of Carbondale, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. During World War II, Eva worked for Curtis Wright Company in St. Louis, building airplanes. She then became a homemaker. Eva was of the Baptist faith. She was born Feb. 15,...
Debbie Sue McDermott of Stonefort
Debbie Sue McDermott, 63, of Stonefort, Illinois, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, and the Rev. Ryan Beck will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Charles Marion Griswold of Broughton, formerly of McLeansboro
Charles Marion Griswold, 89, of Broughton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at his residence. Charles was born on July 30, 1933 in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was the son of Jewel and Mary (Cantrell) Griswold. Charles married Esther Marie Essary on Dec. 31, 1952 in Bluford, Illinois. He...
Saline, Gallatin local briefs
The Harrisburg District Library and Eldorado Memorial Library have gotten a share of the $627,624 in 2023 Project Next Generation grants issued to 30 public libraries statewide to support a mentoring program for at-risk youth. In the process, students learn to achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution. The Eldorado Memorial Public Library District was awarded $13,923 and the Harrisburg District Library will receive $12,594. Other southern Illinois libraries to receive grant money are Marion, Carbondale, Carterville, Anna and Sparta. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.
Briefly
Senior fair coming to Carbondale Civic Center Aug. 24. A senior health fair is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Carbondale Civic Center. State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, State Rep. Paul Jacobs, State Sen. Terri Bryant and State Sen. Dale Fowler are hosting several senior service agencies to provide literature and other resources from a variety of state, county, and local agencies.
Williamson County marriage licenses
Marriage licenses applied for from the Williamson County Clerk's office, between July 15 and Aug. 4. • Lance M. Merchant of Simpson and Maranda L. Chance of Tunnel Hill. • Tildon A. Van and Larissa K. Bond, both of Johnston City. • Clarissa M. Drew of Bluford and Lacey N....
SIU grad Rohling joins Extension as horticulture educator
Illinois Extension is welcoming Kimberly Rohling to the Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Williamson County unit as a horticulture educator. In her current role, Rohling coordinates, leads, and trains volunteers in the Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs. She also manages three food donation gardens within the local community. Rohling...
Prettiest pups were on display at annual AKC show in Marion
For more than 60 years, the Crab Orchard Kennel Club has been holding an American Kennel Club-sanctioned dog show in southern Illinois, attracting owners, trainers, groomers, show judges and spectators to the two-day event. This past weekend actually marked their 64th such show, according to Cheri White, Crab Orchard Kennel...
Gallatin 4-H Summer Foods class was one tasty experience
Our 4-H Summer Foods class has wrapped. We had a great time again this year. All participants had a great learning experience. You know we had a good time when the kids walked in the door happy and left with a huge smile and story to tell their parents. We...
Franklin County 4-H youth place in 2022 livestock and animal shows
Local youth were excited to gather at the Franklin County Fairgrounds to exhibit beef, swine, sheep, goats and more during the annual 4-H fair. All livestock events allowed youth to display sportsmanship and exude confidence as they showed the "best of the best" during the shows. Due to the Illinois...
Gallatin property transfers
The following land transfers, either Warranty Deed (WD), Quit Claim Deed (QCD), Agreement for Deed, Contract, Trustees QCD, Cemetery Deed, Trustees Min Deed, Judicial Sale Deed or Spec WD, were filed in Gallatin County from June 29 to July 5, 2022. • Seller, Cantor Fitzgerald Securities; buyer, Blackhawk Land and...
Country Financial donates to Carrier Mills outdoor classroom
Country Financial representative Ron Brachear presented a donation of $1,500 to Carrier Mills-Stonefort Superintendent Bryce Jerrell on Aug. 4, to support the Outdoor Classroom Project at Carrier Mills-Stonefort Grade School. "We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich...
Saline County 4-H kids shine at Dog and Cat Show
The Saline County 4-H Dog and Cat Show was held on July 19 and July 21. The location for the Dog Agility Show and Rally classes on July 19 was instructor Cheri White's agility field. Saying thank you to Cheri White is not nearly enough for all she does for our 4-H dog exhibitors. We appreciate you, Cheri!
Corey Phillips to coach RLC men's golf
Rend Lake College has announced that Corey Phillips of Belle Rive will be the new men's golf head coach this season. Phillips is a 2003 graduate of RLC. He played on the college's golf team from 2001 to 2003. In addition to college experience, Phillips was McLeansboro Golf Club's club champion in 2007 and 2012. He won the Fairfield Open in 2009 and was a team member of Tony Stevens Cup Matches 9-Hole Division Champions in 2007, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Downtown demolition work to begin after Labor Day
A demolition project in downtown Harrisburg should begin just after Labor Day, Mayor John McPeek says. The Harrisburg City Council last month approved a demolition bid to remove commercial structures at 1 E. Poplar St., directly across from the Saline County Courthouse. McPeek said the multiple empty buildings would be...
School officer, police cars donation OK'd by Marion council
The Marion City Council on Monday night approved the hiring of a school security officer and the donation of decommissioned police cars to a training program. The hiring of Larry Fones was approved in a 5-0 vote by the council, with Mayor Mike Absher and commissioners Doug Patton, John M. Barwick Jr., Jim Webb and John Stoecklin present.
FOP honors Marion police officer Sam Ward with Life Saving Award
At Monday night's Marion city council meeting, Marion Police Department Officer Sam Ward was presented with a Life Saving Award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for his rescue of Mika Dotson on May 19. Responding to a 911 call, Ward was the first responder at the home, where...
