BGSU denies negligence in Foltz hazing death

COLUMBUS — Bowling Green State University denied that it tolerated hazing and was negligent in the March, 2021, death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz as it urged a state court on Monday to reject a lawsuit brought by the late student’s family.

“The university worked tirelessly to end hazing, within [Pi Kappa Alpha] and every other student organization on its campus,” the school said in a filing on its behalf by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

“The university instituted and actively enforced a policy against hazing,” it reads. “The university is not responsible for the off-campus, criminal actions of the now-expelled students who violated university policy, actively concealed the activity from the university, and thwarted the university’s investigation.”

Shari Foltz, Stone's mother, sued in the Ohio Court of Claims as administrator of her son's estate in June. The suit claims the school “turned a blind eye” for years to the type of hazing that led to the death of the student from Delaware County. He died following a fraternity “Big Brother Night” during which he consumed large amounts of alcohol. The Lucas County coroner reported a blood alcohol level of just under 0.4 percent, about five times the legal driving limit.

“There is nothing in Bowling Green’s answer that is surprising or demonstrates an adequate effort to proactively stop hazing before it occurs,” Foltz family attorney Rex Elliott said. “This is the issue in the case.

“While Bowling Green had information that demonstrated this PIKE chapter was engaging in hazing, they did nothing to put a stop to it,” he said. “Had they done so, including its knowledge of PIKE’s long-standing Big Little event that occurred at least annually year after year, Stone Foltz would be alive today.”

After Mr. Foltz’s death, Bowling Green administrators responded by expelling three students and suspending 18 others. In June, the sixth of eight defendants was sentenced by a Wood County judge.

BGSU's response to the lawsuit outright denies or in many other cases states that it lacks information to respond to the lawsuit's many allegations. It places some of the responsibility on the fraternity, its members, and Mr. Foltz himself.

“The university cannot be liable for negligence based on Mr. Foltz’s failure to use due care for his own safety,” the filing states.

The lawsuit accuses BGSU of having a “deeply engrained history of hazing.” It claims the school conducted “perfunctory” investigations of this fraternity and others in the past and claims the school receives millions from fraternity alumni as well as income from Greek Village housing.

It said this case will prove to be a “model” for every university to take more proactive steps to stop hazing on campus.

“Plaintiff’s plan to use this case as a ‘model for . . . every university’ is a misguided attempt to place blame for all fraternity hazing with BGSU, which has long had a policy against hazing, and actively enforced that policy,” BGSU responded.

Greek Village was opened in 2016 as on-campus housing for 33 Greek organizations to replace housing originally built 60 to 80 years ago, the school said. It denied that it was opened to “funnel students” toward Greek organizations and allow them to thrive, the school's response reads.

The university acknowledged prior investigations of the PIKE fraternity and others, including alleged 2021 violations against PIKE. The school accused the fraternity's president of trying multiple times to prolong the investigation. A formal hearing was scheduled for March 14 at PIKE's request, but that was canceled after the death of Mr. Foltz.

“The university cannot be liable for negligence because the negligent, reckless, knowing, and willful actions of PIKE and its members are a superseding cause,” the school's filing reads. “PIKE knowingly violated the university’s policies, engaged in illegal activities, and endangered the university’s students. PIKE members have been convicted of crimes related to the events of March 4, 2021.”

The Ohio Court of Claims hears cases in which damages are sought against state entities that otherwise have sovereign immunity. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages in excess of $25,000 for each claim, the minimum required under law, but the suit says it will seek “substantially more” at trial.