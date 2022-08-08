Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "It may be funny to you ************, but it's not funny to me, okay?" Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells on Wednesday. "19...
Greg Abbott banking on school choice issue to win votes but public school advocates push back
HOUSTON — Greg Abbott is locked in a heated race for governor against Beto O'Rourke and he’s hoping to get his base motivated on education issues. The 48th governor of the Lone Star state is adopting a broader GOP campaign platform of school choice and vouchers to subsidize private school education.
We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study
DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
MIAMI — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it...
Tropical update: The latest on Invest 98-L in the Gulf of Mexico
HOUSTON — The area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico remains very disorganized as of Saturday evening. The National Hurricane Center continues to give it a low chance for developing at 20%. Here's the latest:. Regardless of how 98L develops, torrential rainfall is expected to be the...
This is what it looked like as severe weather moved through Houston
HOUSTON — It was a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Houston area as a line of storms pushed through. A Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Southeast Texas as the system rolled in. Below are some of the photos and videos of the storms. Did you take any? Share them with us through the Near Me feature of our KHOU 11 News app. Download it here.
