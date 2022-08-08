Read full article on original website
Related
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
oilcity.news
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
CASPER, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing
An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Sheriff’s Department beats out Cheyenne Police Department in Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department beat the Cheyenne Police Department at the Shoot for Sight event held last night, Aug. 11. Though they put up a good fight, the police department lost by one point, giving the traveling trophy to the sheriff’s department. The...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Sheriff gives Bocanegra update
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rocsand Bocanegra, aged 42, was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 52-year-old Jess Smith. Monday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8th. Bocanegra fled the scene before deputies...
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Early Morning Ridge Road Blaze
A house fire that was reported early Friday morning in the 5000 block of Ridge Road caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, but no injuries. That's according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, crews were called to the scene at 3:37 a.m. to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
cheyennecity.org
CFR Crew Responds to Early Morning Fire on Ridge Road
CHEYENNE – An early morning house fire in the 5000 block of Ridge Road has been cleared by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR). Crews arrived on scene at 3:37 a.m. to find a single-story, family residence on fire. The fire was under control by 3:41 a.m., and the scene cleared by 5:13.
Demolition Derby To Conclude 2022 Laramie County Fair
A demolition derby will cap off the 2022 Laramie County Fair at the Laramie County Motorsports Park at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Tickets will be sold at the gate and cost $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3-10 years old, and under 2 years old get in free.
capcity.news
Law enforcement aware of planned protest at Cheyenne FBI office this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and the local and regional FBI stated that they were aware of a planned protest at the Cheyenne FBI office this weekend. The protest, which has been promoted over social media, is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic
Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
buffalobulletin.com
Century souls: Local equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang
LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it's obvious they're inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they're kindred souls.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0