ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne

A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing

An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Albany County, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Albany County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
City
Laramie, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie County Sheriff gives Bocanegra update

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Rocsand Bocanegra, aged 42, was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 52-year-old Jess Smith. Monday in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8th. Bocanegra fled the scene before deputies...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cheyennecity.org

CFR Crew Responds to Early Morning Fire on Ridge Road

CHEYENNE – An early morning house fire in the 5000 block of Ridge Road has been cleared by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR). Crews arrived on scene at 3:37 a.m. to find a single-story, family residence on fire. The fire was under control by 3:41 a.m., and the scene cleared by 5:13.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Ivinson Welcomes New ENT Provider to Cheyenne Clinic

Lauren Munsell, DNP joins Ivinson Medical Group (IMG) where she will serve as an otolaryngology provider based out of the new IMG Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne. In May, Otolaryngologist, Dr. Paul Johnson and his team began holding weekly clinic at the newly opened IMG Surgical Clinic Cheyenne location. Now, the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Century souls: Local equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang

LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it's obvious they're inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they're kindred souls.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy