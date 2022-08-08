Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
iheart.com
Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
fox5ny.com
Man drowns in NY lake
NEW YORK - A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening. The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch. Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.
iheart.com
Two Women Recovering From Shooting on City's West Side
Rochester police say two women are recovering from a shooting on the city's west side. It happened late yesterday afternoon when someone fired into a crowd on Child Street, near Jay Street. Police have made no arrests but say they are following up on several leads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TODAY.com
Carriage horse collapses on hot NYC street as driver says, ‘Get up! Get up!’
The New York Police Department came to the rescue of a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a hot New York City street Wednesday, leading to renewed calls for an end to the controversial tourist attraction. The crowd grew on Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood...
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month
A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove
Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Man punched during robbery on Manhattan street, suspect sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for punching a man during a robbery on a Manhattan street late last month, according to authorities.
Man attacks woman, 80, unprovoked aboard Manhattan subway train, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly punched an 80-year-old woman during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday. The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor of the northbound No. 6 train […]
Freeport Man Accused Of Breeding, Selling Pit Bulls For Dog Fighting
A 54-year-old Long Island man was charged for allegedly breeding and selling pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting. Lonnie Poindexter, of Freeport, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 4, on one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of prohibition of animal fighting, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Englishman accused in Rockland County wrong-way crash skips court
NEW YORK -- There is anger and frustration for a New Jersey woman whose son is still hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rockland County. The accused driver, a man from England, was a no-show in court on Monday morning.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, she fears he has left the country.Jacquelyn Pachay of Newark, New Jersey is very traumatized and heartbroken. Her shattered left wrist is the least of her concerns.Her 6-year-old son is in Maria Fareri Children's Hospital with a critical head injury and the operator of a car, accused of driving the wrong-way and crashing into Pachay's vehicle...
wrnjradio.com
9-year-old flown to hospital after dirt bike crash in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A juvenile was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash occurred at around 4:14 p.m. on a property on Eileen Drive in Wantage Township, Goez...
Injured hikers rescued off Mount Beacon
Two hikers are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued off Mount Beacon late Sunday night.
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
longisland.com
Wanted for Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
iheart.com
Rochester Firefighter Expected to Speak About Attending a Racist Party
We expect to hear today from the Black Rochester firefighter who says he was forced by a white superior to attend a party that included displays of racism and misogyny. He will speak outside City Hall at 1 p.m. As first reported last month by Bob Lonsberry, the party took...
Comments / 0