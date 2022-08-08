ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

iheart.com

Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in NY lake

NEW YORK - A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening. The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch. Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Two Women Recovering From Shooting on City's West Side

Rochester police say two women are recovering from a shooting on the city's west side. It happened late yesterday afternoon when someone fired into a crowd on Child Street, near Jay Street. Police have made no arrests but say they are following up on several leads.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month

A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
ROCHESTER, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove

Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
CBS New York

Englishman accused in Rockland County wrong-way crash skips court

NEW YORK -- There is anger and frustration for a New Jersey woman whose son is still hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rockland County. The accused driver, a man from England, was a no-show in court on Monday morning.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, she fears he has left the country.Jacquelyn Pachay of Newark, New Jersey is very traumatized and heartbroken. Her shattered left wrist is the least of her concerns.Her 6-year-old son is in Maria Fareri Children's Hospital with a critical head injury and the operator of a car, accused of driving the wrong-way and crashing into Pachay's vehicle...
FL Radio Group

Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog

A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
longisland.com

Wanted for Identity Theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

