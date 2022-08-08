Read full article on original website
Concealed Carry permitting service now online
Sheriff Brian Burnett is excited to announce that the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office will be taking its Conceal. Pistol License application process to an online format with the implementation of Permitium’s online services. Shifting to this online service option provides the residents of Chelan County the convenience and...
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
Sheriff Burnett reports that on August 7, 2022, a 25-year-old man from Redmond, WA drowned in the Wenatchee River. near the Leavenworth KOA. It was reported that a kayaker, whom was not wearing a life jacket, was seen going underwater and had not surfaced. Numerous swimmers in the area began...
