Townsend Township fire ruled arson

TOWNSEND TWP. — A barn fire in Townsend Township that injured a firefighter has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

At about 11:33 p.m. Aug. 2, the Townsend Township Fire Department was dispatched by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office for a barn on fire at 4326 Medusa Road. Upon the fire departments arrival, the shed was fully involved with fire. The north side of the shed had partially collapsed into the structure.

One of the firefighters was injured during the fire. He was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and released. Mutual aid was provided by the Norwalk Fire Department, Berlin Township Fire Department, Citizens Ambulance Services and the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for any information to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

This investigation is being conducted jointly with the Huron County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at 419-668-6912.