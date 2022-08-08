Read full article on original website
Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023?
WASHINGTON — Over the course of the next year, lawmakers on the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees will draft a new federal farm bill that will shape food, farm, conservation and nutrition programs across the country for the next five years. The omnibus law that began 90 years ago as crop supports now has […] The post Farm bill season arrives: What’s the outlook for 2023? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
24 iconic photos of the US polio outbreak at its peak in the 1950s
In 1956, Elvis Presley was photographed receiving the vaccine, and a young Diane Sawyer is pictured in an iron lung when she had the disease as a kid.
US News and World Report
BLM to Pause Oil, Gas Leasing on 2.2 Million Acres in Colorado
(Reuters) - The Bureau of Land Management will pause oil and gas leasing on 2.2 million acres of Colorado public land after environmental groups alleged its current management plan failed to consider climate impacts, according to a settlement. The agreement was filed Thursday in Colorado federal court and requires the...
Oregon House Candidate Sues Massage Parlor
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives is suing the owner of a massage parlor in Woodburn, Oregon, after he says she tried to initiate sexual contact with him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a suit filed in Marion County Circuit Court...
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
