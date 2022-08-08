ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Best things to do this week in South Florida: Michael Bublé, Bad Bunny and a Battle of the Bands in Boca Raton

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

On his new album, “Higher,” dashing crooner Michael Bublé makes a daring attempt to cover Barry White’s iconic disco-era hit “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything,” and in his own way pulls it off nicely. It’s not easy, as you may discover for yourself at the W Fort Lauderdale’s new Rockstar Karaoke night, where “My Everything” is on the list of songs available to perform in front of a live band on Thursday night.

You may want to start less ambitiously with, say, the easy-flowing Bublé hit “Home,” which he has been performing on the tour he’s bringing to FLA Live Arena on Friday. Also on the Rockstar Karaoke menu is “Mia” by Bad Bunny, who is performing two near-sellout shows at Hard Rock Stadium this week. Not sure if it’s harder to karaoke to Barry White or Bad Bunny, but each has its challenges. Maybe we just go with “Don’t Stop Believin’” ...

‘Tall Spirit — Stilt Artistry of Black Immigrants’

8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Amaturo Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale; $21.50+ at BrowardCenter.org

This family friendly, multimedia concert showcases stilt-masquerade traditions through the work of African and Caribbean stilt-guild artists and regional, national and international drummers, dancers, folklorists and actors.

Sip & Cinema

6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Savor Cinema, Fort Lauderdale; $20 for general admission, $10 for FLIFF members at FLIFF.com

Small Wine Shop in Flagler Village hosts this wine tasting paired with a screening of the documentary “Living Wine,” which follows the journey of natural winemakers in Northern California during the most difficult wildfire season on record. The evening begins with a 6 p.m. tasting reception before the 7 p.m. screening. A post-film tasting and discussion will be led by Tim Graham, co-owner of Small Wine Shop, and Hayley Green of Orlando-based, low-intervention wine distributor Alchemy of the Spirit.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

Tuesday, Aug. 9, through Aug. 28, Carnival Studio Theater, Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami; $32+ at ArshtCenter.org

This all-ages Area Stage Co. production tells the timeless love story in an immersive setting that re-creates the Beast’s enchanted castle (designed by Broadway set designer Frank Oliva and lighting designer Joe Naftal), with ticket-buyers seated on benches throughout the Carnival Studio Theater.

‘The Poison Garden’

2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Pompano Beach Cultural Center; free (donations accepted) at CrimeHistoryInc.org

Produced by Hollywood-based nonprofit Crime History Inc., “The Poison Garden” is a three-act play that chronicles three real-life cases of racial terrorism that occurred during the so-called “Dirty Thirties” in South Florida. With most of its contents taken from court documents and transcripts, “The Poison Garden” is written and produced by Evellyn Santos and Chris Mancini, a former federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office in Miami and now a civil rights attorney.

Rockstar Karaoke

8-11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, Living Room at the W Fort Lauderdale; free; WRockstar.com

The luxe cocktail lounge at the beachfront hotel lets its hair down during this new Thursday-night series that encourages amateur Bonos and Beyoncés to perform in front of a live band. You know who you are.

Popcorn Frights Film Festival

Thursday, Aug. 11, through Aug. 21, Savor Cinema, Fort Lauderdale; O Cinema South Beach; free and ticketed; PopcornFrights.com

The terrifying summer cinema staple returns for 11 days and nights of fiendish bloodletting and paranormal thrills, kicking off at 8 p.m. Thursday at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale with a world-premiere screening of “Tiny Cinema,” with director Tyler Cornack on hand to introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A session.

Battle of the Bands

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Mizner Park Amphitheater, Boca Raton; free; MiznerAmp.com

The City of Boca Raton’s free Summer in the City concert series closes out the season with a battle for the ages in two categories, each winner receiving a $2,500 cash prize. Finalists in the under-20 category include Maximum Friction, Harmonious Rage and the School of Rock Boca Raton House Band. In the older-than-20 category, you’ll hear bands including The Honey Project, Audio Crisis, Crush Company and Stumble Steady.

Starlight Musicals

7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Holiday Park, Fort Lauderdale; free; Parks.FortLauderdale.gov

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s popular downtown musical picnic series in Holiday Park hosts its final concert of the season with the versatile party rock of the Shane Duncan Band.

Bad Bunny

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 12-13, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens; $275+ at Ticketmaster.com

The ubiquitous Puerto Rican rap star, who packed FTX Arena in Miami for three concerts in April, continues the Year of Bunny with two shows at Hard Rock Stadium that are nearly sold out. Scattered platinum seats remain, with cheaper seats depending on the whims of the resale market.

Deon Cole

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14, Dania Improv, Dania Beach; $30+ at DaniaImprov.com

Comedian Deon Cole, coming to South Florida on his Coleology Tour, is among the all-star cast of the western, “The Harder They Fall,” but may always be associated with the quirkily original role of Charlie Telphy on the hit ABC sitcom “Black-ish.”

Michael Bublé

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise; $65+ at Ticketmaster.com

The charismatic crooner is touring in support of his new album, “Higher,” a collection of originals and covers, including Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me” and Willie Nelson’s “Crazy.” Again, the most daring track on the album is his energetic cover of Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything,” which he included in sets on recent European dates. Fingers crossed.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow IG: @BenCrandell and TW: @BenCrandell .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Miso Hungry Burger(!), Ariana Grande and ‘iCarly’ jams, Pink Floyding in West Palm Beach

South Florida burger missionary Jeffrey Lemmerman, better known by his Instagram handle, Cheffrey Eats, claims not to know that this is National Sandwich Month: “It’s hard to keep track of all these ‘months,’ ” he says. Especially because he’s too busy making ridiculously magnificent sandwiches. And this is a particularly important weekend for fans of his work at his expanding empire of ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Tourist from New York vanished in North Miami Beach, detectives say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
City
Dania Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami Gardens, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Brightline Offers Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Barry White
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Willie Nelson
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Best of Boca 2022: City & News

Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock Band#Florida House#Fla Live Arena#Amaturo Theater#Browardcenter Org#African#Caribbean#Sip Cinema#Fliff Com Small Wine Shop
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty

Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former Champagnat Catholic coach looks to turn around Santaluces program

It’s not every day that a championship-winning high school football coach becomes available in South Florida. Rarer still is for that coach to leave a private institution in lieu of a public one, with private schools having more resources and money available for their staff. So, when Hector Clavijo announced that he was stepping down from Miami’s Champagnat Catholic in December, he had no ...
LANTANA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale candidate’s campaign sign went missing. So he used a tracker to nab the bandit.

Campaign signs that go mysteriously missing can be the norm during election season. But this time, the sign bandit got caught with a little help from an Apple AirTag tracking device. The tracker, hidden inside a campaign sign for Mike Lambrechts that disappeared from a front lawn in the Rio Vista neighborhood, put out a signal that led to a green Jeep parked outside the home of political rival ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy