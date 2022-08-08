Gas prices at lowest level since May and continuing to drop

Average gas prices in Florida continued to drop further below $4 a gallon and analysts are predicting the trend will continue — until and unless the southeastern U.S. finds itself in the path of a tropical storm or hurricane.

Florida’s average $3.78 a gallon price for unleaded regular was 14 cents cheaper than last Monday and $1.11 below the record high of $4.89 set on June 13, travel club AAA reported.

Average gas prices in South Florida were again above the state average, due to the higher cost of conducting business here.

Per-gallon prices averaged $3.86 in Broward and Miami-Dade counties and $3.98 in Palm Beach County, AAA reported.

But lower prices could easily be found by those who know where to look.

In western Broward County, State Road 7 was a competitive hot spot on Monday, according to reports by members of the price-comparison website GasBuddy.com . Four stations in Lauderdale Lakes were selling gas for $3.39 a gallon, while two others along the road — one in Lauderdale Lakes and another in Lauderhill — were selling for $3.29.

Palm Beach County motorists could find gas for $3.45 at just one station on North Federal Highway in North Palm Beach, for $3.49 at a station in Greenacres and $3.51 on Federal Highway in Lake Park.

Miami Gardens was the cheapest corridor for gas prices in Miami-Dade County. Seven stations in the city were selling at $3.37 a gallon, including four along Northwest 27th Avenue, one on Northwest 2nd Avenue, another on Northwest 167th Street and still another on Northwest 183rd Street.

Florida motorists who filled a typical 15-gallon tank of gas paid $16.50 less than on June 13 thanks to the downward price trend, AAA said.

Flat gasoline demand and plunging crude oil prices should push gas prices further down this week, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com .

U.S. crude oil prices closed lower than $90 on the New York Mercantile Exchange last Friday and on Monday fell to $87.43 before staging a late-morning rebound back up to around $90.

Oil prices have now fallen to their lowest level since Russian invaded Ukraine in late February.

What’s driving oil prices lower are expectations by commodities traders of a slowing economy. Last week’s U.S. employment report showed more jobs were added in July than expected, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates to reduce economic activity and tame inflation.

“The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of [gas price] decline,” De Haan said in his weekly blog on GasBuddy.com . “While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

As longtime residents of Florida and southern coastal states know, hurricanes and tropical storms can push gas prices higher for several reasons:

Consumers in the path of strong hurricanes stock up on gas, filling vehicle tanks and storage cans in anticipation of power outages and supply disruptions.

Refineries shut down in advance of storms, reducing the volume of gas produced.

Coastal refineries and offshore oil rigs often sustain damage from hurricanes and tropical storms, prolonging disruptions in oil drilling and petroleum production.

This week, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance off the coast of Africa that forecasters say could become a tropical depression by midweek. If it develops into a tropical storm, it will be called Danielle.

August through October are peak months for hurricane development, and forecasters expect more storms to form in the coming weeks.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .