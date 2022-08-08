Read full article on original website
Related
L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach
Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL・
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple critical of offensive showing in Nebraska's most recent fall practice
Mark Whipple, Nebraska’s new OC, didn’t hold back on his criticism of the Cornhuskers’ offense. On Wednesday, Whipple said the offense had a bad day, felt sorry for themselves, and didn’t like being yelled at. Yikes!. Not a good update from fall practice for 2022. Whipple...
247Sports
Kansas football: Lance Leipold opens up on what win over Texas last season meant for his program
Last year, the Kansas Jayhawks upset the Texas Longhorns in a Week 11 overtime thriller by a score of 57-56. Enerting the game, Kansas was just 1-8 on the year and 3-15 against the Longhorns all-time. During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was asked about what that win meant for his program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Marcis Floyd WVU Football Camp Day 8
West Virginia safety Marcis Floyd chatted with the media after the eighth practice of fall camp
Sheridan Media
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
247Sports
TCU football 2022 fall camp notes: 8/9
The Frogs hit the practice fields for the second time this week and HFB was there to catch the action...for the first hour of availability at least. Here are some notes from today's first hour of practice. - The biggest notable to me today was the players out. Hodges-Tomlinson did...
Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve
Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football Head Coach Won't Reveal Where He Ranked Texas
Who ranked the Longhorns No. 1? It's the biggest question to come out of Texas since "Who Shot J.R.?" decades ago. When the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled earlier this week, Texas was ranked 18th. Shockingly, one coach actually voted the Longhorns No. 1 on his ballot. The last...
Comments / 0