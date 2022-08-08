ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Salon

Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election

Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arkansas State
The Independent

Anti-Herschel Walker ad features Senate candidate’s ex-wife recalling him putting a gun to her head

A new advertisement meant to dissuade Georgia voters from electing Herschel Walker as the Peach State’s next senator features the former football star’s ex-wife describing how the Republican Senate nominee once put a pistol to her head and threatened to pull the trigger.The 30-second spot, produced by the Republican Accountability Political Action Committee, opens with a voiceover asking if viewers think they know the ex-Georgia Bulldogs collegiate football standout. Mr Walker won the coveted Heisman Trophy — an award bestowed on the player deemed to be the best in college football — in 1982.The ad then asks viewers to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Support for electing president through popular vote rises among both Democrats and Republicans

Support for abolishing the Electoral College and moving to a popular vote system is at a record high as Americans continue to worry about the direction of the country.A new Pew Research Center survey published last week found that 63 per cent of Americans support moving away from the Electoral College to a popular vote system — the highest number the poll has ever recorded. Previously, the record was 62 per cent, recorded in 2012.Support for the Electoral College itself is tied for the lowest rate on record, at 35 per cent. The dissatisfaction with the Electoral College spreads...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney's last plea for 'truth' to win: GOP Rep. says election fraud claims are a 'cancer' on democracy and slams Republican colleagues in ad in advance of Wyoming's Tuesday primary - where she is 29 points behind Trump-backed rival

Rep. Liz Cheney launched a new campaign ad Thursday pushing that 'truth' about the 2020 election should win and calling out her political rivals for embracing the big lie, calling it a 'cancer.'. 'As Election Day nears, I want to talk to citizens across our great state and all across...
The Independent

WA GOP House member who voted to impeach Trump concedes

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president.Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland, Oregon.Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, lead Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week,...
U.S. POLITICS

