Republicans could soon be put on the spot about endorsing efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act
CHICAGO — A resolution going before the Republican National Committee this week would endorse a bipartisan effort in Congress to prevent future attempts to subvert the will of the voters. It also presents a dilemma for a party that former President Donald Trump still largely commands. Sponsored by Bill...
Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
At least 10 Republican nominees for state elections chief have disputed the legitimacy of the 2020 election
In at least 10 states, the Republican nominee for the job of overseeing future elections is someone who has questioned, rejected or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election
Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
More than half of GOP governor nominees have questioned or denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election
The Republican nominee in at least 20 of this year's 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
Anti-Herschel Walker ad features Senate candidate’s ex-wife recalling him putting a gun to her head
A new advertisement meant to dissuade Georgia voters from electing Herschel Walker as the Peach State’s next senator features the former football star’s ex-wife describing how the Republican Senate nominee once put a pistol to her head and threatened to pull the trigger.The 30-second spot, produced by the Republican Accountability Political Action Committee, opens with a voiceover asking if viewers think they know the ex-Georgia Bulldogs collegiate football standout. Mr Walker won the coveted Heisman Trophy — an award bestowed on the player deemed to be the best in college football — in 1982.The ad then asks viewers to...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Election Denier Kim Crockett Wins Minnesota GOP Secretary Of State Primary
Kim Crockett won Minnesota’s Republican secretary of state primary Tuesday night, making her the latest GOP candidate who has lied about the 2020 election to win the party’s nomination in a race to become a state’s top elections official. Crockett defeated Erik van Mechelen, who called the...
Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning
When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul. But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP...
Support for electing president through popular vote rises among both Democrats and Republicans
Support for abolishing the Electoral College and moving to a popular vote system is at a record high as Americans continue to worry about the direction of the country.A new Pew Research Center survey published last week found that 63 per cent of Americans support moving away from the Electoral College to a popular vote system — the highest number the poll has ever recorded. Previously, the record was 62 per cent, recorded in 2012.Support for the Electoral College itself is tied for the lowest rate on record, at 35 per cent. The dissatisfaction with the Electoral College spreads...
Opinion: One state where GOPers show the election wasn't stolen
A Kentucky legislative panel held a recent hearing on election integrity. The message from those who testified: Kentucky's elections are secure. Joshua A. Douglas points out this is quite different from the national sentiment among many on the right.
Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
Cheney, facing near certain defeat in Wyoming's GOP primary, eyes bigger battle ahead
Embattled Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, in her closing message to Wyoming voters ahead of the state’s Tuesday primary, once again spotlighted her mission to make sure that former President Trump never returns to the White House. "America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth. The lie that 2020...
Two House Democrats ask Wyoming Democrats to switch parties for Liz Cheney
Two House Democrats are crossing party lines to back Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ahead of her uphill Wyoming Republican primary election battle next week.
Liz Cheney's last plea for 'truth' to win: GOP Rep. says election fraud claims are a 'cancer' on democracy and slams Republican colleagues in ad in advance of Wyoming's Tuesday primary - where she is 29 points behind Trump-backed rival
Rep. Liz Cheney launched a new campaign ad Thursday pushing that 'truth' about the 2020 election should win and calling out her political rivals for embracing the big lie, calling it a 'cancer.'. 'As Election Day nears, I want to talk to citizens across our great state and all across...
Liz Cheney blasts primary opponents for 2020 election doubts in new ad
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is using her GOP primary challengers' words against them in a new TV advertisement set to air through the final weeks of her primary campaign.
WA GOP House member who voted to impeach Trump concedes
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president.Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland, Oregon.Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, lead Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week,...
Exclusive-Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Reuters) - Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system.
