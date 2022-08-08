ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

John Legend to Release ‘LEGEND’ Album on September 9

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

Kylie Jenner Sparked Backlash After She Posted An “Insensitive” And “Disrespectful” Backstage Video Of Travis Scott “Raging” Just 9 Months After The Astroworld Tragedy

On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people — including a 9-year-old child — died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. Hundreds more were injured during the deadly crowd surge at the annual event, which is produced by Travis and named after his 2018 album. The rapper was...
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Lil Wayne has announced his plans to release the sixth installment in his Tha Carter album series. After teasing the news during a live performance this past weekend, Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter VI is indeed on the way and posted an Instagram video on Saturday (Aug 6). “Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t sh*t without you,” he tells his fans in the clip before breaking the big news. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The...
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples, but they're even more hush-hush regarding their three children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after dating since 2000, welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012. In 2017, they were joined by twins Rumi and Sir.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert

UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Declares ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ After Comedian’s Split from Kim Kardashian, Mocks Kid Cudi Rolling Loud Incident

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is being weird again. In the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson, the rapper has regressed back to the same social media bullying he enacted when the pair first started dating. This time, West took to Instagram to share a photoshopped New York Times front page that reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” An optimistic take on the morbid headline would be that with Skete Davidson dead and gone, West’s relentless mocking of Pete Davidson could finally come to an end. But the small print underneath the bold text doesn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Nicki Minaj Slated to Receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj has been selected to receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lyrical entertainer will not only accept the award, but she will also be performing. It will be the first time the rapper will be taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards since 2018. This year’s VMAs are slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28.
NEWARK, NJ
Variety

Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles

Click here to read the full article. The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.) The dig actually came a subheadline in a mock New York Times cover that is just the latest in West’s arguably abusive public behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, which has ranged...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’

Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Jon Pardi Performs “Last Night Lonely” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

We all know Jon Pardi as the mainstream country artist that’s trying his damndest to keep true, authentic country music alive and well on country music radio. Throughout his career, the California Cowboy has progressively gotten better and better, and with his first few singles he’s dropped for his upcoming album Mr. Saturday Night on September 2nd, with “Last Night Lonely,” “Fill ‘Er Up,” and the title track, the new project has the potential to be his best work to […] The post Jon Pardi Performs “Last Night Lonely” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ENTERTAINMENT

