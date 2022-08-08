Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
Shawn Mendes just turned 24 in Miami. See how the pop star celebrated (and with whom)
Shawn Mendes had quite the birthday Weeknd.
thesource.com
John Legend to Release ‘LEGEND’ Album on September 9
LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.
buzzfeednews.com
Kylie Jenner Sparked Backlash After She Posted An “Insensitive” And “Disrespectful” Backstage Video Of Travis Scott “Raging” Just 9 Months After The Astroworld Tragedy
On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people — including a 9-year-old child — died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. Hundreds more were injured during the deadly crowd surge at the annual event, which is produced by Travis and named after his 2018 album. The rapper was...
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album
Click here to read the full article. Lil Wayne has announced his plans to release the sixth installment in his Tha Carter album series. After teasing the news during a live performance this past weekend, Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter VI is indeed on the way and posted an Instagram video on Saturday (Aug 6). “Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t sh*t without you,” he tells his fans in the clip before breaking the big news. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The...
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
People
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples, but they're even more hush-hush regarding their three children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after dating since 2000, welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012. In 2017, they were joined by twins Rumi and Sir.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Patti LaBelle Learned How to Crip Walk After Hearing Tupac’s ‘California Love’
Patti LaBelle has seen the rise of countless musicians in the music industry, including rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac's music eventually inspired her to learn how to Crip Walk.
Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert
UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
Kanye West Declares ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ After Comedian’s Split from Kim Kardashian, Mocks Kid Cudi Rolling Loud Incident
Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is being weird again. In the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson, the rapper has regressed back to the same social media bullying he enacted when the pair first started dating. This time, West took to Instagram to share a photoshopped New York Times front page that reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” An optimistic take on the morbid headline would be that with Skete Davidson dead and gone, West’s relentless mocking of Pete Davidson could finally come to an end. But the small print underneath the bold text doesn’t...
Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid
Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
Nicki Minaj Slated to Receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj has been selected to receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lyrical entertainer will not only accept the award, but she will also be performing. It will be the first time the rapper will be taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards since 2018. This year’s VMAs are slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28.
Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles
Click here to read the full article. The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.) The dig actually came a subheadline in a mock New York Times cover that is just the latest in West’s arguably abusive public behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, which has ranged...
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Travis Scott headlines first arena show in London almost one year after Astroworld deaths... as someone in the audience throws a heavy object at the Sicko Mode rapper
Travis Scott headlined his first arena show since the Astroworld tragedy last fall in London on Saturday. The 31-year-old rapper took to the stage at The O2 to perform for a massive assortment of fans. The show featured a scary moment for the performer when he was nearly hit by...
Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
Beyoncé released her album 'Renaissance' in July 2022, even hosting a secret 'Club Renaissance' party in New York City during August 2022.
Jon Pardi Performs “Last Night Lonely” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
We all know Jon Pardi as the mainstream country artist that’s trying his damndest to keep true, authentic country music alive and well on country music radio. Throughout his career, the California Cowboy has progressively gotten better and better, and with his first few singles he’s dropped for his upcoming album Mr. Saturday Night on September 2nd, with “Last Night Lonely,” “Fill ‘Er Up,” and the title track, the new project has the potential to be his best work to […] The post Jon Pardi Performs “Last Night Lonely” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
