SEE IT: Rapper Fetty Wap waves gun during FaceTime death threat, feds say, bond revoked

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Rapper Fetty Wap is back in handcuffs after the feds say he threatened to kill someone and waved what looked like a gun during a Facetime call.

The “Trap Queen” singer, born Willie Maxwell II, was busted in New Jersey Monday for violating the terms of his release in his federal drug dealing case. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked his $500,000 bond at a hearing in Long Island Federal Court on Monday afternoon.

“Imma kill you and everybody you with,” he told a man on a Dec. 11 FaceTime call, the FBI alleges in an affidavit filed Monday.

The rapper pointed a gun at the screen and repeatedly said “I’m gonna kill you,” according to the FBI. When the man on the other end of the call accused Fetty Wap of being a “rat,” the hip-hop star retorted, “Your man is a rat,” the affidavit alleges.

Fetty Wap, 31, was originally charged with five other men for taking part in a multimillion-dollar drug-trafficking conspiracy that brought more than 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from the West Coast for sale in New Jersey and Long Island.

The platinum-selling rapper was arrested in October at Citi Field on the first day of the Rolling Loud music festival. He was scheduled to perform.

The feds labeled him “a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization,” which was allegedly peddling drugs between June 2019 and June 2020 — long after his rise to stardom.

Federal agents recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, five weapons and ammunition when they busted the drug ring.

He put up his Georgia home as part of his bail package and was required to wear an ankle monitor but was allowed to travel on tour as long as he gets permission from federal prosecutors.

Two of his co-defendants, Anthony Cyntje, who worked as a New Jersey corrections officer, and Robert Leonardi, pleaded guilty in June.

