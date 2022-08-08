ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche being investigated for DUI after crash that left her hospitalized: report

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Emmy-winning actress Anne Heche is under investigation for a DUI following last week’s car crash that left her hospitalized, police said in a new report.

Officials are awaiting results after acquiring a warrant for a blood draw following Heche’s crash into a Southern California home late Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN .

The investigation is reportedly for a misdemeanor DUI and for hit and run.

Heche, 53, was in stable condition after the crash, a representative for the actress said over the weekend.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy