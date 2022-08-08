Anne Heche being investigated for DUI after crash that left her hospitalized: report

Emmy-winning actress Anne Heche is under investigation for a DUI following last week’s car crash that left her hospitalized, police said in a new report.

Officials are awaiting results after acquiring a warrant for a blood draw following Heche’s crash into a Southern California home late Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN .

The investigation is reportedly for a misdemeanor DUI and for hit and run.

Heche, 53, was in stable condition after the crash, a representative for the actress said over the weekend.