Man dies, woman gravely injured in Baltimore shootings Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 57-year-old man is dead and four people are injured after three shootings in Baltimore on Sunday night and Monday.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, Baltimore police officers responded to the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue after a shooting was reported, according to a news release from Baltimore Police.

There, they found Antwine Smith, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A shooting Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore left a 50-year-old woman in grave condition. A 25-year-old man was also injured, but police reported he was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Officers arrived around 10:50 p.m. at the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street in the Franklintown Road neighborhood for the double shooting and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took the man and woman to the hospital. Officers notified homicide detectives of the shooting because of the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous tip at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Later on Monday, two teenage boys sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers were called to a hospital at about 3:35 p.m. after a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Southwest District detectives have not yet determined where the shooting happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488.