ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man dies, woman gravely injured in Baltimore shootings

By Cassidy Jensen, Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1Thi_0h9TdvF500
Man dies, woman gravely injured in Baltimore shootings Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 57-year-old man is dead and four people are injured after three shootings in Baltimore on Sunday night and Monday.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, Baltimore police officers responded to the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue after a shooting was reported, according to a news release from Baltimore Police.

There, they found Antwine Smith, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A shooting Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore left a 50-year-old woman in grave condition. A 25-year-old man was also injured, but police reported he was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Officers arrived around 10:50 p.m. at the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street in the Franklintown Road neighborhood for the double shooting and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took the man and woman to the hospital. Officers notified homicide detectives of the shooting because of the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous tip at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Later on Monday, two teenage boys sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers were called to a hospital at about 3:35 p.m. after a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Southwest District detectives have not yet determined where the shooting happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 37, hospitalized in Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Wednesday that sent a 37-year-old man to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.A Southwest District officer was on patrol in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue at 10:43 a.m. when a driver pulled up alongside him and told him a passenger in his vehicle had been shot, police said.The unidentified 37-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.Detectives eventually determined that the man had been shot in the 1300 block of North Cary Street, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Baltimore Sun Tns#Poplar Grove Street
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy