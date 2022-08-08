ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomed a new member company on Monday. MEM Industrial LLC of Wichita, Kansas, began in 2003 as a rebuild shop for electric motors, gearboxes and pumps. In 2015, the company...
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
PC Magazine

Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores

Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
pymnts

Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery

Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
