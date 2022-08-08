ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify 29-year-old Hartford woman shot to death in her home

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting Saturday night as a 29-year-old Hartford woman.

Adelaida Latorres-Toro was shot to death inside her home at 73 Colonial St. on Saturday night — it was the second shooting in that apartment building this year, according to Hartford Police Department records.

Police responded to the scene about 9:17 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a person had been shot. Officers found Latorres-Toro suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She died of a gunshot wound to her chest and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

About 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, officers said they had detained one person for questioning. Police did not confirm whether that person had been released or remained detained. No charges had been filed as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police were investigating another shooting at the same apartment building earlier this year.

On a Saturday night in May, a man in his 20s was shot at 73 Colonial St., according to police.

About 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, police were called to Hartford Hospital after a man in his early 20s walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man was alert and conscious at the time he arrived at this hospital and survived his injuries, police said. It was determined that the incident happened at 73 Colonial St. and police were still investigating the shooting.

According to city of Hartford Property Records, the building is a nine-unit apartment complex owned by Broad Partners LLC, which is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions were leading both investigations, which are both still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding either shooting is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

