Anyone who's got a big drive ahead of them tomorrow, will want to fill up today or risk facing the wrath of the ever-fluctuating beast known as Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas prices could increase by 8 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 174.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara. Gas prices in Barrie are also going up to 173.9 cents per litre.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO