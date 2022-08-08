Read full article on original website
A Woman Died After Getting Hit By A Freight Train In Mississauga This Morning
A woman has reportedly been fatally struck by a freight train in Mississauga this morning. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On August 12, at around 6 a.m., a Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway freight train hit a pedestrian near Cooksville. \u201cWe've received a...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Jump Way Up Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fill Up ASAP
Anyone who's got a big drive ahead of them tomorrow, will want to fill up today or risk facing the wrath of the ever-fluctuating beast known as Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas prices could increase by 8 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 174.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara. Gas prices in Barrie are also going up to 173.9 cents per litre.
WestJet Flight From Calgary Turned Around & An 'Unruly Passenger' Was Removed
A WestJet flight on its way to London from Calgary was forced to turn around to remove an "unruly passenger" that allegedly assaulted a crew member in a row over mask rules. In a statement to Narcity, Calgary Police said that members of its Airport Patrol Team were called to remove the passenger from the flight heading to London Gatwick from Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, August 10.
An Ontarian Moved To BC & Is Asking Locals Which 'Wholesome' City They Should Live In
Someone moved from Ontario to Surrey, B.C. but didn't exactly fall in love with their neighbourhood, so they turned to the Reddit community for help finding a new small town in B.C. to live in. The Reddit user wanted a slower pace of life and to get out of the...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes
Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
