ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Jump Way Up Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fill Up ASAP

Anyone who's got a big drive ahead of them tomorrow, will want to fill up today or risk facing the wrath of the ever-fluctuating beast known as Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that gas prices could increase by 8 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 174.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara. Gas prices in Barrie are also going up to 173.9 cents per litre.
TRAFFIC
Narcity

WestJet Flight From Calgary Turned Around & An 'Unruly Passenger' Was Removed

A WestJet flight on its way to London from Calgary was forced to turn around to remove an "unruly passenger" that allegedly assaulted a crew member in a row over mask rules. In a statement to Narcity, Calgary Police said that members of its Airport Patrol Team were called to remove the passenger from the flight heading to London Gatwick from Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, August 10.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuters#Go Transit#Service
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes

Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy