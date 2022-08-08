ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa’s Curiosity rover marks milestone birthday on Mars – five of its best pictures revealed

By Rachel Dobkin
 4 days ago
NASA's Curiosity rover has celebrated a milestone tenth birthday on Mars - so here are five of its best pictures.

In a tweet, Nasa said: "It's been a busy decade on Mars," when referring to the exploration of the planet by the rover named Curiosity.

Curiosity takes a selfie on the red planet Credit: NASA
Curiosity drilled this 2-inch deep hole in 2018 - it was the first rock sample collected by the rover after the drill went offline for almost one and a half years Credit: NASA
The rover captured this photo of an outcrop with finely layered rocks within the "Murray Buttes" region on lower Mount Sharp of the planet Credit: NASA
Curiosity took 126 individual photos which made up this 360-degree panorama showing the 20-foot outcrop, Mont Marcou Credit: NASA
This Martian rock, captured by Curiosity, has small hollows with a “swallowtail” shape characteristic of some gypsum crystals (it appears three-dimensional with blue-red glasses) Credit: NASA

"After ten years, 18 miles, and 5000,000 photos, @MarsCuriosity is still rolling strong in its quest for signs of ancient life," the space agency said.

In a post on their website, Nasa looked back on the rover's time on Mars.

"Ten years ago today, a jetpack lowered Nasa’s Curiosity rover onto the Red Planet, beginning the SUV-size explorer’s pursuit of evidence that, billions of years ago, Mars had the conditions needed to support microscopic life," Nasa said.

In June, older data from Curiosity had revealed organic carbon on Mars, which could be a sign of ancient life, The Byte reported.

One of the most crucial discoveries was when Curiosity found that liquid water had once been present on the planet.

The rover also found the chemical building blocks and nutrients needed for supporting life.

These materials were around for at least tens of millions of years in Gale Crater on Mars.

The rover's radiation sensor also provided information for scientists to measure the amount of high-energy radiation that astronauts would be exposed to if they ever ventured to Mars.

Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist, said on the website: “We’re seeing evidence of dramatic changes in the ancient Martian climate."

“The question now is whether the habitable conditions that Curiosity has found up to now persisted through these changes.

"Did they disappear, never to return, or did they come and go over millions of years?”

Curiosity's time on Mars isn't over yet. In April, Nasa extended its mission for another three years.

The 10-year-old rover will soon receive two birthday presents. In July, Nasa announced that it was sending two Ingenuity-class helicopters to help the Perseverance rover in the first retrieval process of Martian rocks.

Curiosity is looking good for its age, thanks to its team at Nasa.

“As soon as you land on Mars, everything you do is based on the fact that there’s no one around to repair it for 100 million miles,” Andy Mishkin, Curiosity’s acting project manager, said on Nasa's website.

“It’s all about making intelligent use of what’s already on your rover.”

Who knows what Curiosity will achieve by its 13th birthday? All we know is that the rover has already made great strides in the discovery of the red planet.

