Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season
Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Mack Brown Provides Clearer Picture of Starting UNC QB Decision Timeline
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hopes to publicly name the starting quarterback for the 2022 season on the Monday before North Carolina's home opener vs. Florida A&M. That will give the chosen starter a full game week of practice as the guy. He'll take all the first-team snaps and be the focus of the offense.
FSU offensive lineman Kayden Lyles out for 2022 season
Florida State center Kayden Lyles announced on Wednesday that he will miss the 2022 season with an injury. The injury was suffered last week in practice and will cost the Wisconsin transfer the entirety of the season. Lyles transferred to FSU in the spring and was expected to battle Maurice...
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Late Kick: Michigan is too far behind to finish with a top ten recruiting class in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Michigan will end the 2023 recruiting cycle with a top ten class.
Matt Landers making noise through five Arkansas practices
Check out what Razorback wide receivers, defensive backs and coaches are saying about the performance of Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Sights and sounds from Auburn preseason camp
Auburn returned to practice for Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday, with an open period for reporters to watch and record practice videos, along with a press conference with head coach Bryan Harsin and players Luke Deal and Donovan Kaufman. Photos and videos from Auburn's practice:. Ze'Vian Capers runs...
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
Several UVA targets on the updated 247Sports Class of 2024 Rankings
247Sports announced their updated Class of 2024 rankings on Wednesday, and there were several targets on the list. Here is a breakdown on how things look as of today in the rankings, which includes several Virginia natives that UVA is pursuing:. Quarterback. Four-star Little Rock (AR.) Little Rock Christian Academy...
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback
Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
NC State pulls away for 81-69 scrimmage win over Puerto Rico
The Wolfpack's second exhibition in the Bahamas wasn't nearly as much of a cake walk as the first, but the result was ultimately the same. NC State came back from a first-half deficit behind a dominant fourth quarter to pull out an 81-69 win over the Puerto Rican National Team on Tuesday afternoon in the Bahamas.
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
