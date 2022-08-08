Oklahoma football coaching legend Bob Stoops is disappointed to see the OU career of longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy end with a resignation over the weekend, after the veteran coach used a "hurtful and shameful" word when addressing a situation during a team meeting. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO