MOREHEAD, Ky. – The Morehead State Rifle and Men's Track and Field programs have been honored as winners of the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Awards. For rifle, it's the sixth consecutive season winning this distinguished honor, and the longest of any athletic program in the conference, while men's track and field has now claimed four straight. Rifle has also now won eight overall accolades since the awards convened in 2004-05. Men's track and field now has seven team academic awards.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO