2022 Eagle Football Outlook - The Quarterbacks
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- WithMark Pappas gone, a new signal caller will be at the helm of Head Coach Rob Tenyer's offense this season, but Morehead State's Quarterbacks Coach Tom Ross is confident that one of the five QBs on the roster will step up and take the reins of the offense in 2022.
Two Programs Claim OVC Team Academic Awards; Rifle Notches Sixth Consecutive Honor
MOREHEAD, Ky. – The Morehead State Rifle and Men's Track and Field programs have been honored as winners of the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Awards. For rifle, it's the sixth consecutive season winning this distinguished honor, and the longest of any athletic program in the conference, while men's track and field has now claimed four straight. Rifle has also now won eight overall accolades since the awards convened in 2004-05. Men's track and field now has seven team academic awards.
