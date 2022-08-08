ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Abandoned In An Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed

An cute puppy named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone with good intentions to assist her in a parking lot in Austin, Texas. The pit bull was only accompanied by her dog bed, which shielded her from the scorching parking lot pavement, and it appeared that her family had abandoned her in an empty parking lot.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
dailypaws.com

Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed

Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
dailyphew.com

Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own

An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
Greatist

Is It Good to Sleep with Your Dog in Bed?

People love sleeping with their dogs, and it’s safe to say the feeling is mutual. Often considered part of the family, the chemistry between dogs and people is undeniable. That’s why 56 percent of dog owners report sleeping next to their dogs. Cuddling up with your four-legged pal...
pawtracks.com

This viral video of a sheep who thinks it’s one of the dogs will warm your heart

It’s always adorable when our pets make friends with each other, and even more adorable when they befriend the unlikeliest of animals — like, say, a tortoise or a… sheep? We’ve all heard of dogs herding sheep, of course, but what about a sheep herding some dogs? That didn’t exactly happen here either, but this video catches footage of a sheep who has a much friendlier relationship with doggos than you might expect — and we can’t stop watching it.
dailyphew.com

This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night

Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
One Green Planet

Bunny Saved From Slaughter Now Acts Like a Dog

This woman adopted a bunny that was being raised for meat, and to everyone’s surprise, he acts more like a dog than a bunny!. Mikey was surrendered by someone who was raising rabbits for meat in their backyard. He was living in a hoarding situation and not getting the proper care and attention he so desperately needed. This woman had been thinking about adopting a rabbit in need, and when she came across Mikey’s story on an animal rescue Instagram page, he just spoke to her, and she knew she had to meet him!
Tree Hugger

Fostering Dogs Saves Lives (and Makes Your Heart Hurt)

My heart hurts. This weekend, I sent a puppy off to his new home and I so wanted him to stay at mine. I foster puppies, often dogs that are blind and/or deaf. I’ve been volunteering with animal rescues for more than five years and so far have taken care of nearly 60 pups. It’s always bittersweet when they leave to find their forever homes, but sometimes it’s so much harder than others.
pethelpful.com

How to Stop a Labrador Puppy From Jumping and Biting

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. To stop a Labrador puppy from jumping and biting, you'll need to understand what triggers this behavior in the first place. Trying to suppress the behavior through punishment-based techniques such as...
One Green Planet

3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home

Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
FanSided

Native offers Calm Chicken Chews that improve your pup’s sleep

When it comes to tasty treats that pull double duty with our pets, Native has the answer. And their Calm Chews are no different. In fact, when it comes to the Native Pet Calm Chicken Chews, our staff pup not only loves the flavor, but it truly does seem to work when it comes to things like improving her sleep and even reducing her anxiety levels.
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

