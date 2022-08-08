ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Water Order for Tierrasanta, Low Pressure Elsewhere After Pipeline Breaks

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
City crews work on the broken pipeline. Photo courtesy of the city

The city of San Diego Monday issued a boil water order for around 600 residents of the Tierrasanta neighborhood due to low water pressure issues.

All affected customers will receive more detailed information at their homes. The affected area is largely around those streets adjacent to Mission Trails Regional Park.

The boil water notice was issued as a precaution in coordination with the California Division of Drinking Water following a water transmission line breaking Saturday morning near the 5400 block of Governor Drive. It has not been determined if the water is contaminated.

The city has water wagons available at the 5100 block of Corte Playa Catalina and 4800 block of Seda Drive for residents to access water for drinking, cooking and other needs.

Due to low pressure issues, customers in several communities in the central part of the city, including Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta, are asked to reduce their water usage to only critical needs, such as cooking and drinking, a statement from the city reads. Non- critical uses, such as irrigating landscaping and washing clothes, should be postponed until water pressure is restored.

Low water pressure issues stem from the transmission pipeline being taken out of service. City Public Utilities Department crews are working on repairs to the broken water pipe. It is expected that water service will be restored to those impacted by the boil water notice by the end of the week.

The Public Utilities Department provides regular updates on its website, sandiego.gov/public-utilities/customer-service.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

County Lifts Water Closure in IB, Warning in Coronado, but Other Advisories Remain

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted water contact notices in the South Bay Sunday. With the action, beachgoers again can head into the water in Imperial Beach and along Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado. The IB shoreline had been closed while the county had issued a warning regarding water quality along the Silver Strand.
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Raid Illegal Pot Dispensary and Honey Oil Lab in Downtown San Diego

Police announced Thursday they raided and closed down an illegal pot dispensary and butane honey oil lab and recovered $700,000 in illegal profits. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department‘s narcotics unit received a complaint Wednesday about an illegal cannabis dispensary and delivery service and detained two men and a woman who were witnessed loading suspected narcotics into a rented U-Haul truck, Lt. Paul Phillips said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
