Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Concerns Over Possible Juvenile Overdoses Prompted Rochester Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are indicating that the raid connected yesterday at the Motel 6 in northwest Rochester was executed because of the threat of potential drug overdoses in the community. A statement issued this afternoon indicates a search of five rooms at the motel resulted in...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
Arrest Warrant For Iowa Woman in Rochester Financial Fraud Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Iowa woman accused of breaking into a car and stealing a Rochester woman's purse last year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court charges 21-year-old Emma Cornelison with five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. It is alleged that she broke out the passenger side window of a vehicle parked at the Isaak Walton League Park on the afternoon of January 31, 2001, and stole a purse containing the victim's credit and debit cards.
Four Vehicle Crash in NE Rochester Sends Two to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders had to extricate two people following a four-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester this morning. A Rochester police spokesperson says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and 37th St. Northeast around 9:30 a.m. The individuals were extricated from a van and were taken to a hospital for observation.
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Neighbor During Dispute
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbor. The criminal complaint charging 65-year-old Gerald Senart with second-degree assault says Rochester Police responded on April 1 20 to a report of a dispute between neighbors in the 5400 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest and met with a woman who provided them with a video of the confrontation. The court document indicates Senart admitted to the officers that he was in possession of a handgun during his interaction with the woman, but he denied pointing it at her.
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Catalytic Converter Thefts Cost Stewartville Business Over $25,000
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville business is out an estimated $25,509 after it was reportedly hit by catalytic converter thefts for a second time. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to business on the report of catalytic converters stolen off of seven vehicles shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning. Schueller says the size of the vehicles that had the car part ripped off makes the theft more costly than regular catalytic converter thefts. The business is equipped with security cameras. Schueller says the estimated loss does not include labor costs.
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
One Person Killed in Freeborn County Shooting, Search Continues For Suspect
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was shot and killed in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon, and authorities are searching for the suspect. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said in a news release officers were called to the 75000 block of 160th ST south of Albert Lea to a report of an adult male who had been shot around 3:20 p.m.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
Rochester Man’s Probation Revoked in Prison Contraband Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sentenced to probation earlier this year for sending contraband to a prison inmate is now headed back to prison for probation violations. An Olmsted County Judge has revoked 34-year-old Victor Fortner's probation and has ordered him to serve what had...
Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years
Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
