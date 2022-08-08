Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbor. The criminal complaint charging 65-year-old Gerald Senart with second-degree assault says Rochester Police responded on April 1 20 to a report of a dispute between neighbors in the 5400 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest and met with a woman who provided them with a video of the confrontation. The court document indicates Senart admitted to the officers that he was in possession of a handgun during his interaction with the woman, but he denied pointing it at her.

