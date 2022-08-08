ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Springs, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Singapore-Based Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 400,674-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Pottstown

United Hampshire US REIT, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has acquired Upland Square, a 400,674-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown for a reported $85.7 million. Upland Square is one of the metro area’s largest and most successful grocery-anchored power centers. Currently 95 percent leased, the property’s wide range of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Swanky, Upper-Level Townhome in One of KoP’s Hottest Communities

1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, King of Prussia.Image via Realtor.com. The transformation of the former Valley Forge Golf Course into one of King of Prussia’s most vibrant commercial-residential properties has been a long-term, boldly visionary, highly successful undertaking. It has become a very desirable target for both businesses and homeowners, making the opportunity at 1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, one that interested parties will want to jump on.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Forge, PA
Chester County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
Chester Springs, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Wealth Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ccwmg#West Pikeland High School#Milestone Clarification
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week: Motorists Should Allow Extra Time and Expect Delays

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for guide rail installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes

New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phoenixvillechamber.org

Chester County’s Favorite Night Market Debuts Two New Locations This Season

The popular Craft & Mercantile, which gained a loyal following in Weatherstone & Eagleview locations, makes its way to Kimberton (8/19) & Malvern (9/16) WHAT: Craft & Mercantile is a curated night market celebrating local makers & artisans alongside live music + food & drink. Located in the heart of Chester County, our night markets bring local artists and the community together in a unique way (often described as magical). A good time is guaranteed to be had by all with a curated evening of local artisans, food, and entertainment under the stars & twinkle lights:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy