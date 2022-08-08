ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

From cotton to rum, Mount Holly mill set for 2024 revival

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The oldest remaining cotton mill in Gaston County is getting a new lease on life and returning to its production roots. The Mount Holly Cotton Mill, just a short distance from downtown Mount Holly, will soon be the new home of Muddy River Distillery. The...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, FAA, NTSB investigating plane crash in Harmony

HARMONY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says two people are recovering after an airplane crashed Thursday night. The sheriff's office says it received a report just after 11 p.m. of a plane going down on Baker Street Ext., near the Goose Creek Airport in the town of Harmony. Members of law enforcement arrived on scene to find a crashed single-engine Cessna 172.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

