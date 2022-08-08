Read full article on original website
Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run
Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
Huntsville’s coolest music festival is run entirely by women
Five years ago, Ashleigh Jackson and Christina Nava didn’t even know each other. Now they’re close friends and the driving force behind the coolest music festival in Alabama’s most populous city. Held in Huntsville across three stages at two venues in one weekend, Sluice Fest puts the...
Record-breaking restaurant participation in 2022 Huntsville Restaurant Week
No tickets are required for restaurant week. Patrons only need to make reservations for restaurants where it's normally needed.
On the Road with Olivia and Claudia Episode Ten: Austin and Decatur
As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia. Episode ten features the Austin Black Bears and Decatur Red Raiders.
WAFF
Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read. The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so. According to the elementary school librarian,...
themadisonrecord.com
New event announced: Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick announced yesterday the establishment of a new holiday event in South Huntsville – Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing. They stated families will have the opportunity to:. • Stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring 4’x 8”...
‘The landscape is starting to breathe’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
Custom Airbnb Offers Stunning Views of Lake Guntersville Alabama
Langston, Alabama is home to a one-of-a-kind brand new cabin Airbnb which offers incredible views of Lake Guntersville in Alabama. The Airbnb host comments about the beautiful setting in an “incredibly quiet setting.”. If you are looking for a nice escape and want to stay in Alabama this place...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local farmers to be featured in national TV show
Mark and Sandy Byrd of Byrd Family Farms in Danville will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The segment will highlight Byrd Farms for being named Alabama’s 2022 Farm of Distinction. The show will premiere locally on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Aug....
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
Scottsboro woman remains positive while battling rare bone cancer
A young woman from North Alabama is sharing her journey as she battles an extremely rare form of cancer.
themadisonrecord.com
Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022
You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
Madison Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus
The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
19 Rewind: Former WHNT reporter remembers chasing Elvis in 1975
In 2005, News 19 reporters met with former WHNT reporter Dick Curtis at the hotel before it was demolished to talk about chasing down Elvis Presley in 1975.
GasBuddy reports eighth consecutive week of declining gas prices in Huntsville, U.S.
Patrick De Hann, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, hinted that these price drops could continue even more.
thebamabuzz.com
23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8
We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development
Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
