Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run

Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read. The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so. According to the elementary school librarian,...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

New event announced: Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing

Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick announced yesterday the establishment of a new holiday event in South Huntsville – Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing. They stated families will have the opportunity to:. • Stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring 4’x 8”...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘The landscape is starting to breathe’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Wildflower Garden at Sportsman Lake was first started in 1991 by the Cullman Native Plant Society, which had an average of 30 members at the time. In recent years, because of a lack of tending, the Wildflower Garden has grown out of control. Membership in the Native Plant Society has dwindled, and most remaining members have aged out. One of the few remaining members, Nona Moon, was recently commended by the Cullman County Commission for her 31 years of service tending the Wildflower Garden and given a plaque placed at the entrance of the garden. The Cullman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local farmers to be featured in national TV show

Mark and Sandy Byrd of Byrd Family Farms in Danville will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The segment will highlight Byrd Farms for being named Alabama’s 2022 Farm of Distinction. The show will premiere locally on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Aug....
DANVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022

You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
MADISON, AL
thebamabuzz.com

23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8

We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
ATHENS, AL

