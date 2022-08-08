ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

UF mum on report of Georgia hosting recruits in Jacksonville

A major point of contention regarding the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville is the neutral location of the rivalry bout, which in theory prevents each team from having an additional home contest every other year, and therefore inhibits prospects from taking an official visit during The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. opens up on his father's influence

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is set to enter his sophomore season with the Tigers in 2022. Trotter Jr. is the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, including eight with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a recent interview, Trotter Jr. talked about trying to make the most of his opportunity this season.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football has two of ESPN's top 50 newcomers in CFB

ESPN attempted to name the top 50 newcomers in college football this season. In doing that, the outlet combined not just incoming high school prospects but also transfers on new teams. While Georgia did not have an incoming addition from the transfer portal this offseason, two of its signees made the top 50 from ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

