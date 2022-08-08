Read full article on original website
Barrett Carter hypes up Clemson defensive versatility, freshmen
Following Clemson's fourth fall camp practice on Tuesday, linebacker Barrett Carter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On how he'll move around week to week position-wise:. "Just putting me in a place so whoever we're playing we can game plan and scheme for them and put me...
Georgia football: Will Muschamp ‘really excited’ about freshman safeties
In stepping up as Georgia’s new safeties coach, Will Muschamp has the opportunity to coach several standout players. Among those players is two highly-regarded freshmen, a pair of players that Muschamp sees as having bright futures as Bulldogs. Muschamp was asked Tuesday about true freshmen Malaki Starks and JaCorey...
UF mum on report of Georgia hosting recruits in Jacksonville
A major point of contention regarding the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville is the neutral location of the rivalry bout, which in theory prevents each team from having an additional home contest every other year, and therefore inhibits prospects from taking an official visit during The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. opens up on his father's influence
Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is set to enter his sophomore season with the Tigers in 2022. Trotter Jr. is the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, including eight with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a recent interview, Trotter Jr. talked about trying to make the most of his opportunity this season.
Georgia football has two of ESPN's top 50 newcomers in CFB
ESPN attempted to name the top 50 newcomers in college football this season. In doing that, the outlet combined not just incoming high school prospects but also transfers on new teams. While Georgia did not have an incoming addition from the transfer portal this offseason, two of its signees made the top 50 from ESPN.
