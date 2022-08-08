Your post CHS Summer Vacation briefing: Oddfellows sold, encampment swept, m-pox vaccine clinic, record heat, new businesses, and Block Party’s return

Read full article on original website
Business as usual for Capitol Hill Italian classic Ristorante Machiavelli after $5M land deal for historic building
While one classic Capitol Hill Italian restaurant prepares for an expansion, another with a long history in the neighborhood appears to be in good hands with new landlords after a $5 million land deal. The 110-year-old auto row-era building home to Machiavelli and a collection of small businesses located on...
‘Regional network’ would add new centers in Seattle for people suffering mental crisis
King County is pursuing a plan to create a new “regional network” of emergency mental health care centers that would give individuals, loved ones, and first responders including Seattle Police new, better options for helping people suffering crisis situations. County Executive Dow Constantine announced the plan Thursday in...
La Spiga to go? La Dispensa ‘small Italian deli and gastronomy concept’ coming to Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row
The husband and wife team behind Capitol Hill Italian classic Osteria La Spiga are readying a small but hearty new addition that will bring pastas and takeout lasagne, meats and cheeses, plus deli treats like panini and piadina sandwiches to Chophouse Row. La Dispena — or, The Pantry — will...
Capitol Hill’s latest grocery indignity: The Madison Trader Joe’s no longer sells booze
There are five Trader Joe’s stores across Seattle including the U District, Queen Anne, West Seattle, Ballard, and Capitol Hill — but only the Madison store no longer has whiskey, gin, and vodka for sale. A decade after the grocery added hard liquor to its aisles after the...
On the List | August Capitol Hill Art Walk, Wainestock returns, Garage Sale Day 2022
The CHS Calendar is in full Capitol Hill summer mode with so many listings, you’re going to have to double book your social plans. THURSDAY brings the August edition of the Capitol Hill Art Walk — details at capitolhillartwalk.com — to venues across the neighborhood while the new Volunteer Park Amphitheater shows off its dance-friendly design with a night of free performances from Lucien Postlewaite, Whim W’Him, The Seattle Project, and Dance Church putting the new foot-friendly stage to work.
Seattle considers ‘social equity license’ for city’s marijuana industry
Under the proposal, businesses would need to have at least “51% ownership” by individuals “who have resided in a disproportionately impacted area” where there have been factors like a high poverty rate or a “high rate of cannabis-related arrest, conviction or incarceration” to qualify for the special licenses. Other restrictions including state laws and city zoning would still apply.
