Your post CHS Summer Vacation briefing: Oddfellows sold, encampment swept, m-pox vaccine clinic, record heat, new businesses, and Block Party’s return

The CHS Calendar is in full Capitol Hill summer mode with so many listings, you’re going to have to double book your social plans. THURSDAY brings the August edition of the Capitol Hill Art Walk — details at capitolhillartwalk.com — to venues across the neighborhood while the new Volunteer Park Amphitheater shows off its dance-friendly design with a night of free performances from Lucien Postlewaite, Whim W’Him, The Seattle Project, and Dance Church putting the new foot-friendly stage to work.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO