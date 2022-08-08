1 Woman Allegedly Sold Ecstasy During Undercover Buy, Another Reportedly Had THC Pens and Marijuana. A man accused of forging a graduation check was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest Monday evening. One Sulphur Springs woman was allegedly involved in an undercover purchase of Ecstasy while another woman was found in possession of marijuana, multiple THC pens and THC wax, according to police and sheriff’s reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO