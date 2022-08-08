Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
KAAL-TV
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
KAAL-TV
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Concerns Over Possible Juvenile Overdoses Prompted Rochester Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are indicating that the raid connected yesterday at the Motel 6 in northwest Rochester was executed because of the threat of potential drug overdoses in the community. A statement issued this afternoon indicates a search of five rooms at the motel resulted in...
KIMT
Rochester police release IDs of those arrested during drug raid at Motel 6
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
KIMT
Seven arrested after rooms were searched at Rochester motel
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven people were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed at a Rochester motel Wednesday afternoon. The Rochester Police Department says “significant resources” were sent to Motel 6 around 4 pm to search five motel rooms. Police say the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
New Rochester Fire Dept. Program Asks For Sensitive Information
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
KAAL-TV
Trial set for man arrested after attempted carjacking, shooting
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man accused of carrying and possessing a gun without a permit will stand trial in March 2023. Moel Wade, who was arrested immediately after an attempted carjacking and shooting in May of this year, also faces one charge of marijuana possession. Wade was arrested...
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
ROCHESTER, MN – The Fairgrounds Park & Ride will be closed August 18 & 19 for the Gold Rush. Parkers should use the RCTC Park & Ride on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College for the week. Route 560X will be rerouted to RCTC Park & Ride, keeping the published schedule. Route 306 will not stop at the Park and Ride lot. Route 250X will continue as scheduled at RCTC.
Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man flees sheriff's deputy in Oronoco
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man fled a sheriff's deputy to avoid disclosing that his license was revoked, according to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO. At about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9, a deputy reported that he checked the license plate on a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 52, and noticed that the registration was revoked and the vehicle was marked for impoundment.
Rochester Man Loses Appeal of Rape Conviction & 23 Year Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has shot down an appeal filed by a Rochester man who is now serving a more than 23-year prison sentence. In a ruling made public today, the Appeals Court upheld 58-year-old Scott Ramey's 2021 convictions on first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. He was accused of using force and threats to hold a 20-year-old homeless woman captive in a storage unit and rape her multiple times over a period of three weeks in November 2020. Court records say that, in one of those instances, the victim told Ramey she wanted to leave and he responded by threatening her with a gun and sexually assaulting her.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0