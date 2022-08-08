Read full article on original website
Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better
Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
Correction: Top 100 List
Correction: On Aug. 10 in the Top 100 list, Capitol Weekly erroneously reported in item No. 16 that Robbie Hunter, the retired head of the State Building and Construction Trades Council, had performed consulting chores for the Western States Petroleum Association. In fact, Hunter has not worked for WSPA. The error in the Top 100 text has been corrected and we posted this separate correction, as well.
For water conservation, lawmakers should okay ‘decoupling’
With climate change, our boom and bust cycle of rainy vs dry years will mean fewer rainy years and longer, more frequent dry years. We’ve all been doing our part to conserve water during this drought, but according to figures provided by state water regulators, it’s not enough.
Primary care provider key to achieving health equity
California is gearing up to make history. The state will achieve near universal health coverage in 2024 by expanding Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program, to all income-eligible Californians. Immigration status will no longer be an obstacle. This milestone follows Medi-Cal access expansions to all income-eligible children in 2016, young...
