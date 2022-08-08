Read full article on original website
Council approves controversial Kum & Go in Ivywild, reversing planning decision
Colorado Springs City Council has voted 6-3 to allow Kum & Go to build a 24-hour gas station on South 8th and West Brookside streets, reversing a June decision by the Planning Commission to stop the development. The decision came during a three-and-a-half hour Council hearing late on Aug. 9....
Council seeks volunteers to serve on boards, commissions and committees
The city of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the City/County Drainage Board; the Civil Service Commission; and the Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The application web form can be accessed and submitted at coloradosprings.gov/boards. All applicants must...
