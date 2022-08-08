ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council seeks volunteers to serve on boards, commissions and committees

The city of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the City/County Drainage Board; the Civil Service Commission; and the Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The application web form can be accessed and submitted at coloradosprings.gov/boards. All applicants must...
