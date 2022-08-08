Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
In With The New: Ossining Deli Owner Looks Ahead
A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community. Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July. The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of...
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Completes $306 Million Acquisition of 617-Unit Avalon Green Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York
ELMSFORD, NY - Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners announced their joint venture for the $306 million acquisition of Avalon Green, a garden-style multifamily community in Elmsford, New York. HGI plans to implement a $9.2 million capital improvement program across the community to refresh amenities and common areas and modernize select interior units.
National Black Business Month on New 12 spotlights 'Nicky's Organic Hair Grow'
Marie Pierre, owner of Poughkeepsie-based "Nicky's Organic Hair Grow" joins News 12 to discuss how her hair grow products have become a best seller!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County. A sign was posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley
This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
WHERE'S KRISTAN? NY boy, 15, missing since last Thursday
Police are searching for a 15-year-old Westchester County boy who went missing last Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
rcbizjournal.com
Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs
Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam. A property owner and manager will pay for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the New York State Attorney General. Russell Mainardi, a property manager at 18-36 Columbus Avenue in Spring Valley, agreed to...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to Sidewalk Concerns
As a resident of Suffern near Airmont, my question is, why are there little to no sidewalks on our streets? Even busy roads like Campbell or Cragmere have no shoulders for people to walk along, and it often becomes dangerous. There is a beautiful park at the corner with no...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
Comments / 1