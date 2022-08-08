ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

In With The New: Ossining Deli Owner Looks Ahead

A Northern Westchester deli has reopened under the leadership of a new owner who hopes to rebuild relationships between the location and the community. Anthony "Tony" Scarduzio opened Scarduzio’s Deli Catering & Pizza in Ossining in July. The deli is located at 97 Main St., the former location of...
OSSINING, NY
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Completes $306 Million Acquisition of 617-Unit Avalon Green Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York

ELMSFORD, NY - Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners announced their joint venture for the $306 million acquisition of Avalon Green, a garden-style multifamily community in Elmsford, New York. HGI plans to implement a $9.2 million capital improvement program across the community to refresh amenities and common areas and modernize select interior units.
ELMSFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chestnut Ridge, NY
City
Suffern, NY
State
Maryland State
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Maryland, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
Tappan, NY
City
Pomona, NY
City
Blauvelt, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
West Nyack, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Palisades, NY
City
Pearl River, NY
City
Nyack, NY
City
Valley Cottage, NY
City
Nanuet, NY
City
Orangeburg, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Nanuet, NY
Government
nyacknewsandviews.com

Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley

This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni Cheese#Supermarkets#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Petco#Rockland Plaza#British
94.3 Lite FM

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs

Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam. A property owner and manager will pay for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the New York State Attorney General. Russell Mainardi, a property manager at 18-36 Columbus Avenue in Spring Valley, agreed to...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
101.5 WPDH

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Becca C

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy