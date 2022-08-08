SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State women's tennis head coach Kendall Brooks, announced Thursday that Beth Hayward has joined the Bobcats as a graduate assistant coach. "I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the program at Texas State," Hayward said. "As a former player of Coach Brooks, I can't wait to be working alongside one of the best and to be able to take this program to the next level. I am looking forward to being on campus and meeting all the staff and players, and of course being a part of the Bobcat family!"

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO