San Marcos, TX

txstatebobcats.com

2022 Position Preview: Offensive Line

Heading into the 2022 season, the Texas State offensive linemen unit has a blend of experience and eagerness that offensive line coach Brian Hamilton will have the luxury of combining throughout the preseason and early stages of the new campaign. Check out below for a preview of the Bobcat offensive...
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Brooks Names Beth Hayward as Graduate Assistant Coach

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State women's tennis head coach Kendall Brooks, announced Thursday that Beth Hayward has joined the Bobcats as a graduate assistant coach. "I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the program at Texas State," Hayward said. "As a former player of Coach Brooks, I can't wait to be working alongside one of the best and to be able to take this program to the next level. I am looking forward to being on campus and meeting all the staff and players, and of course being a part of the Bobcat family!"
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Top Quotes | Volleyball Media Availability – August 10

SAN MARCOS, TX — Texas State volleyball head coach Sean Huiet, setter Emily DeWalt and outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald all met with the media on Wednesday, August 10 as the program conducted its second day of preseason camp in preparation for the 2022 regular season. Check out the top...
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Texas State and UT Arlington to Meet at Dickies Arena

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The rivalry with UT Arlington on the hardwood continues for the Texas State men's basketball team this season. The teams will meet in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. It will be the 79th meeting between the programs and the fourth...
ARLINGTON, TX
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
txstatebobcats.com

The Six Million Dollar Shoulder: DeWalt preps for 'Super Senior' season

It's a moment forever etched in Texas State volleyball history. The then-second-year head coach Sean Huiet stood in front of his student-athletes, assistant coaches, and support staff inside a hotel conference room in Foley, Ala., during the morning of November 17, 2021. The program's media relation representative was alerted of the news less than 24 hours prior. But Huiet knew the miles to this destination were more than the nearly 10-and-a-half-hour trip from San Marcos to the Yellowhammer State, where the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament was held.
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Bobcats Face Oklahoma in Exhibition Match

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The second and final exhibition match for the Texas State soccer team takes place Friday against Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Frisco, Texas at the Toyota Soccer Center. Live stats and a video stream will not be available for the contest. About...
SAN MARCOS, TX
txstatebobcats.com

Four Bobcats Named PFF Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State's Marcell Barbee, Dalton Cooper, Kyle Hergel and Seth Keller were named to the 2022 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team as the Bobcats tied for the most first team selections on the publication's list. The Bobcats had a total of...
SAN MARCOS, TX

