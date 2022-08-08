Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
txstatebobcats.com
2022 Position Preview: Offensive Line
Heading into the 2022 season, the Texas State offensive linemen unit has a blend of experience and eagerness that offensive line coach Brian Hamilton will have the luxury of combining throughout the preseason and early stages of the new campaign. Check out below for a preview of the Bobcat offensive...
txstatebobcats.com
Brooks Names Beth Hayward as Graduate Assistant Coach
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State women's tennis head coach Kendall Brooks, announced Thursday that Beth Hayward has joined the Bobcats as a graduate assistant coach. "I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the program at Texas State," Hayward said. "As a former player of Coach Brooks, I can't wait to be working alongside one of the best and to be able to take this program to the next level. I am looking forward to being on campus and meeting all the staff and players, and of course being a part of the Bobcat family!"
txstatebobcats.com
Top Quotes | Volleyball Media Availability – August 10
SAN MARCOS, TX — Texas State volleyball head coach Sean Huiet, setter Emily DeWalt and outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald all met with the media on Wednesday, August 10 as the program conducted its second day of preseason camp in preparation for the 2022 regular season. Check out the top...
txstatebobcats.com
Texas State and UT Arlington to Meet at Dickies Arena
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The rivalry with UT Arlington on the hardwood continues for the Texas State men's basketball team this season. The teams will meet in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. It will be the 79th meeting between the programs and the fourth...
txstatebobcats.com
The Six Million Dollar Shoulder: DeWalt preps for 'Super Senior' season
It's a moment forever etched in Texas State volleyball history. The then-second-year head coach Sean Huiet stood in front of his student-athletes, assistant coaches, and support staff inside a hotel conference room in Foley, Ala., during the morning of November 17, 2021. The program's media relation representative was alerted of the news less than 24 hours prior. But Huiet knew the miles to this destination were more than the nearly 10-and-a-half-hour trip from San Marcos to the Yellowhammer State, where the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament was held.
txstatebobcats.com
Bobcats Face Oklahoma in Exhibition Match
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The second and final exhibition match for the Texas State soccer team takes place Friday against Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Frisco, Texas at the Toyota Soccer Center. Live stats and a video stream will not be available for the contest. About...
txstatebobcats.com
Four Bobcats Named PFF Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State's Marcell Barbee, Dalton Cooper, Kyle Hergel and Seth Keller were named to the 2022 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team as the Bobcats tied for the most first team selections on the publication's list. The Bobcats had a total of...
