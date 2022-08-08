Read full article on original website
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents and Visitors to Celebrate Summer Restaurant Week
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Mayor Urges the Small Business Administration to Swiftly Disburse Remaining Restaurant Revitalization Funds and Calls on Congress to Increase Funding so that More Businesses May Benefit. (WASHINGTON, DC) –...
multihousingnews.com
WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project
The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
Six Women Win Democratic Primaries In Montgomery County Council Races
Six new faces are expected to join the Montgomery County Council, and all of them belong to women. Democrats Laurie-Anne Sayles, Marilyn Balcombe, Kate Stewart, Kristin Mink, Natali Fani-González, and Dawn Luedtke won their party’s nomination in the primary, according to unofficial results posted Sunday after nearly three weeks of ballot-counting.
Stimulus 2022: Assistance up to $1,800 available to help pay energy bills in DC
Residents in Washington, D.C., may be eligible for assistance of up to $1,800 to cover their energy costs.
Press Release: GAO Agrees to Comprehensive Review of New Thrift Savings Plan Online System After Norton and Spanberger Letter
The members requested the review after hearing from constituents about difficulties accessing accounts, discrepancies in account balances, and other problems. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) announced today that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has agreed to a comprehensive review of the new Thrift Savings Plan online system after Norton and Spanberger co-led a letter requesting it. The members requested the review after hearing from constituents about problems with the system, including difficulties accessing accounts, discrepancies in account balances, missing or incomplete information, and hours-long wait times to reach customer service.
Community Forklift Is Struggling To Find A New Home
Community Forklift, a construction salvage business with a legion of loyal customers, says it is being pushed out of its current home, a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Prince George’s County, and is struggling to find a new location. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said shopper Sarah...
Washingtonian.com
1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.
Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates FiscalNote Public Listing on NYSE
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. FiscalNote One of Seven DC-Area Companies to Achieve Unicorn Status in 2021; Company’s Growth Was Supported by District Government. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated DC-based...
iheart.com
Gov. Wolf Visiting White House
(Washington, DC) -- Governor Tom Wolf is in Washington, DC today. Governor Wolf was at the White House as President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law. The legislation will provide billions of dollars in incentives to the domestic semiconductor industry and fund scientific research. Those who support the law say it will help boost the country's competitiveness and solve supply-chain problems.
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee host “thank you” rally in Prince George’s Co.
In Prince George's County on Saturday, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore hosted a "Thank You" rally showing his appreciation for voters in the county.
How the new general manager plans to tackle a damaged Metro
WASHINGTON — He only began the job on July 25th, but in his second week on the job, the new general manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has already experienced the full D.C. metro chaos locals have come to expect. Moving from Austin, Texas, where he was...
popville.com
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: More on Pontius Stelle
Last week, we looked at Pontius Stelle’s first hotels on Capitol Hill, ending with his buying the old Tunnicliff’s hotel. As it turned out, Stelle’s tenure in this building was quite short. About a year and a half later, he moved one block to the south, to a new set of buildings that had been erected by Daniel Carroll. Consisting of five connected houses, the set was known as “Carroll’s Row.”
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
NBC Washington
Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area
Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
seattlemedium.com
Star-Studded Voting Rights Celebration Encourages 10 million More Registered Black Voters
The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) joined the Rainbow Push Coalition and others at a star-studded celebration of the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The all-star program presented what organizers called a tremendous opportunity to educate the public regarding the...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Hogan Leads Dedication Of New Building At Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
CHELTENHAM, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today joined the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) and the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) for the official dedication of a new administration building at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, which is the result of a federal-state partnership. “Our veterans serve as a reminder every...
rockvillenights.com
David Blair requests recount in Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive
Today announced his intention to seek a recount of votes in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. A recount has been expected given the current 42-vote margin between second place finisher Blair and incumbent Marc Elrich, who last night declared victory in the race. Because the totals are so close, Blair is entitled to the recount under election law, and will not have to fund the effort. Blair referred to the Associated Press having declared the race "too close to call" in his statement this morning.
