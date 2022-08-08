ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

multihousingnews.com

WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project

The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: GAO Agrees to Comprehensive Review of New Thrift Savings Plan Online System After Norton and Spanberger Letter

The members requested the review after hearing from constituents about difficulties accessing accounts, discrepancies in account balances, and other problems. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) announced today that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has agreed to a comprehensive review of the new Thrift Savings Plan online system after Norton and Spanberger co-led a letter requesting it. The members requested the review after hearing from constituents about problems with the system, including difficulties accessing accounts, discrepancies in account balances, missing or incomplete information, and hours-long wait times to reach customer service.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.

Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
WASHINGTON, DC
Muriel Bowser
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Visiting White House

(Washington, DC) -- Governor Tom Wolf is in Washington, DC today. Governor Wolf was at the White House as President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law. The legislation will provide billions of dollars in incentives to the domestic semiconductor industry and fund scientific research. Those who support the law say it will help boost the country's competitiveness and solve supply-chain problems.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: More on Pontius Stelle

Last week, we looked at Pontius Stelle’s first hotels on Capitol Hill, ending with his buying the old Tunnicliff’s hotel. As it turned out, Stelle’s tenure in this building was quite short. About a year and a half later, he moved one block to the south, to a new set of buildings that had been erected by Daniel Carroll. Consisting of five connected houses, the set was known as “Carroll’s Row.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Flash Floods in Northern Virginia as Severe Storms DC Area

Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia as storms with heavy rain have started to move into the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon. Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria are under flash flood warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts...
VIRGINIA STATE
hyattsvillewire.com

New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville

More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
seattlemedium.com

Star-Studded Voting Rights Celebration Encourages 10 million More Registered Black Voters

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) joined the Rainbow Push Coalition and others at a star-studded celebration of the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The all-star program presented what organizers called a tremendous opportunity to educate the public regarding the...
Bay Net

VIDEO: Hogan Leads Dedication Of New Building At Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery

CHELTENHAM, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today joined the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) and the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) for the official dedication of a new administration building at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, which is the result of a federal-state partnership. “Our veterans serve as a reminder every...
CHELTENHAM, MD
rockvillenights.com

David Blair requests recount in Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive

Today announced his intention to seek a recount of votes in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. A recount has been expected given the current 42-vote margin between second place finisher Blair and incumbent Marc Elrich, who last night declared victory in the race. Because the totals are so close, Blair is entitled to the recount under election law, and will not have to fund the effort. Blair referred to the Associated Press having declared the race "too close to call" in his statement this morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

