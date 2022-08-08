Press Release: GAO Agrees to Comprehensive Review of New Thrift Savings Plan Online System After Norton and Spanberger Letter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
DHS watchdog asked the Secret Service for all Jan. 6 texts, then retracted the request in an email
The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog agency, which in February 2021 requested all Secret Service text messages sent around Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot, withdrew the request five months later, according to an email obtained by the top Democrats on two House committees. On July...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Stimulus check 2022: Direct one-time $300 payments to be sent out this month in Hawaii
People living in the Aloha State can expect a little more money in their pockets before too long.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Homeland Security, CBP and ICE purchased 'vast quantities' of private citizens app location data from 'shadowy data brokers' Venntel and Babel Street that lets the agencies 'identify and track specific individuals'
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a report Monday that reveals how the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is 'sidestepping our Fourth Amendment right' by accessing 'vast quantities of people's cellphone location information.'. The records show DHS collected data on more than 336,000 location data points across North...
ABC News
Secret Service hands agents' phone numbers to Jan. 6 committee: Sources
The U.S. Secret Service has given the House Jan. 6 committee a listing of agency-issued cell phone numbers belonging to agents based in Washington, D.C., for the period the panel is investigating, according to sources familiar with the matter. The move is an unusual step amid heightened scrutiny of the...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: The Answers to These 3 Questions Determine if You're Likely to Get More Stimulus Money
Many Americans are hoping for more COVID-19 stimulus payments. Some people are already on track to receive another check or direct deposit. Others will only get more money if their state takes action or the federal government does. When the rapid spread of COVID-19 led to lockdowns across the United...
RELATED PEOPLE
Documents Show DHS Tracks Smartphones Across the Country
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Recently released documents show in new detail how parts of the Department of Homeland Security have been using surveillance tools built on smartphone location data as part of investigations across the United States, including in multiple field offices and for a variety of different crimes.
Hello Digit Fined $2.7 Million by Consumer Bureau
Fintech company made false promises, depleted customer checking accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) initiated an enforcement action against fintech company Hello Digit as a result of that company's false promises to consumers. The action requires Hello Digit to pay $2.7 million. Hello Digit is accused by CFPB of guaranteeing customers who used their product that they would not face overdrafts. Instead, the app promised to help customers reach savings goals.
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
You Can Renew Your U.S. Passport Online This Month — What to Know
The U.S. Department of State has launched a pilot program to renew passports online, the latest step to fulfill a promise President Joe Biden made last year to bring the process into the digital age. The pilot program is currently open to the first 25,000 applicants in August, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
money.com
7 Best Identity Theft Protection Services of August 2022
Best for SeniorsBest FeaturesBest for Comprehensive ProtectionBest for Credit Monitoring ServicesBest for Restoration. AuraIdentity GuardLifeLockIdentityForceIdentityIQIDShield. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Company Highlights. Family plan allows up to 10 devices per person, for up to five individuals. Powered by IBM® Watson™ AI. Norton 360 suite of cybersecurity...
Availability of voter files by state
Voter files are digital databases of information about registered voters that the federal government requires each state to maintain. States can legally sell voter file information to individuals or groups, and each state has developed its own guidelines regarding these sales. Prices range from $0 to $37,000. Additionally, the data included for sale and the individuals and groups allowed to purchase voter files varies from state to state.
California delayed or wrongly denied jobless benefits for millions during pandemic, report says
California's jobless benefits system is set up in a way that 'makes getting benefits unreasonably difficult,' a new nonpartisan state report says.
The DC Line
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
Comments / 0